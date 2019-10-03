First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
VAN in MAL | 3rd T20I Oct 02, 2019
MAL vs VAN
Malaysia beat Vanuatu by 26 runs
SL in PAK | 3rd ODI Oct 02, 2019
PAK vs SL
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
SIN T20I Tri-Series Oct 03, 2019
SIN vs ZIM
Indian Association Ground, Singapore
South American Men's Championship T20I Oct 03, 2019
ARG vs MEX
El Cortijo Polo Club Pitch A Ground, Lima
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Gary Kirsten ideal successor to Trevor Bayliss as England head coach, says Michael Atherton

Gary Kirsten would be the perfect candidate to replace Trevor Bayliss as England coach and the country’s cricket board should not hesitate to make another overseas appointment, former captain Michael Atherton

Reuters, Oct 03, 2019 14:13:00 IST

Former South Africa batsman Gary Kirsten would be the perfect candidate to replace Trevor Bayliss as England coach and the country’s cricket board should not hesitate to make another overseas appointment, former captain Michael Atherton said.

Gary Kirsten ideal successor to Trevor Bayliss as England head coach, says Michael Atherton

File image of Gary Kirsten. Reuters

British media reported that former India coach Kirsten has emerged as the leading contender to take over from Australia’s Bayliss, who departed after the Ashes series against Australia following their maiden 50-over World Cup triumph earlier this year.

Atherton said that the 51-year-old’s experience of guiding India to the 2011 World Cup title and coaching South Africa to the top of the test rankings a year later had given him the advantage over English candidates for the role.

“It’s dangerous to fall into the trap of thinking a foreign accent makes you a better candidate, but no English coach has such an impressive CV as Kirsten’s,” former opener Atherton wrote in the Times newspaper.

If appointed, Kirsten would be only the fourth foreigner to coach England in a list that also includes Zimbabweans Duncan Flecther and Andy Flower.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2019 14:13:00 IST

Tags : Cricket, Duncan Flecther, England Cricket Team, Gary Kirsten, Michael Atherton, Test Cricket, Trevor Bayliss

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all