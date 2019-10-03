Former South Africa batsman Gary Kirsten would be the perfect candidate to replace Trevor Bayliss as England coach and the country’s cricket board should not hesitate to make another overseas appointment, former captain Michael Atherton said.

British media reported that former India coach Kirsten has emerged as the leading contender to take over from Australia’s Bayliss, who departed after the Ashes series against Australia following their maiden 50-over World Cup triumph earlier this year.

Atherton said that the 51-year-old’s experience of guiding India to the 2011 World Cup title and coaching South Africa to the top of the test rankings a year later had given him the advantage over English candidates for the role.

“It’s dangerous to fall into the trap of thinking a foreign accent makes you a better candidate, but no English coach has such an impressive CV as Kirsten’s,” former opener Atherton wrote in the Times newspaper.

If appointed, Kirsten would be only the fourth foreigner to coach England in a list that also includes Zimbabweans Duncan Flecther and Andy Flower.