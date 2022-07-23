'Gabbar is back': Twitter reacts as Shikhar Dhawan-led India beat West Indies in 1st ODI by 3 runs

West Indies were spirited in their chase of 309, but Mohammed Siraj held his nerve in the final over as India won the first match of the 3-match ODI series by 3 runs.

West Indies had two set batters and needed 120 runs off the last 15 overs. They also had seven wickets in the bag.

Earlier in the day, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to field first. Shikhar Dhawan and his opening partner Shubman Gill were excellent in their opening stand owing to a 119-runs partnership. Shreyas Iyer then stepped up and played a superb hand as India looked all set to accelerate and power beyond 350. However, West Indies made a comeback, and thanks to their changes in lengths and pace, the hosts restricted India to 308.

India could only manage 83 for 5 in the last 15 overs. But they found the lift in the second innings as Mohammed Siraj bounced out Shai Hope as early as in the fifth over to give India the edge.

Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks then added 117 runs for the second wicket and looked at ease. However, Shardul Thakur got rid of Brooks for 46, and Mayers for 75 in successive overs against the run of play.

Siraj then dismissed Nicholas Pooran (25 off 26) and Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with the wicket of Rovman Powell as India finally got in the driver’s seat. Brandon King cruised to 54 off 66 deliveries while Romario Shepherd (39 off 25) took the hosts very close to the target. They needed a four to tie and a six to win of the last ball. But Siraj, who bowled brilliantly in the death overs, conceded just one run off the final delivery as India sealed a rather tense win.

