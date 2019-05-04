First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 53 May 04, 2019
DC vs RR
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
IPL | Match 52 May 03, 2019
KXIP vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 05, 2019
IRE vs WI
Castle Avenue, Dublin
IPL May 05, 2019
KXIP vs CSK
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Fromer Pakistan captain Javed Miandad laughs off allegations levelled against him in Shahid Afridi's autobiography

Former Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad laughed off some of the allegations that the flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi has levelled against him, in his book 'Game Changer'.

Press Trust of India, May 04, 2019 22:25:26 IST

Former Pakistan batting great Javed Miandad laughed off some of the allegations that the flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi has levelled against him, in his book 'Game Changer'.

In the book, which is officially launched in Pakistan on Saturday, Afridi described the former captain Miandad as a small human being.

File photo of Javed Miandad. Reuters

File photo of Javed Miandad. Reuters

Claiming that Miandad didn't like him and his batting style, Afridi said one day before the first Test against India at Chennai in 1999, the 61-year-old didn't even give him time in the nets to practice.

Miandad laughed off the allegations.

"I leave everything to Allah but how is it possible that a player is not given net practice a day before a Test match he is supposed to play," Miandad laughed as he told PTI.

Miandad said it is true that he had his issues with Afridi but they were purely professional.

"I always told him the potential he had he could have been a much better player for Pakistan. There were times I spent hours with him in the nets trying to improve his temperament and batting techniques," claimed Miandad.

The former batsman added that he is not surprised by the content of Afridi's book as nowadays one has to create controversies to sell biographies and autobiographies.

Updated Date: May 04, 2019 22:25:26 IST

Tags : Cricket, Game Changer, Javed Miandad, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Team, Shahid Afridi, Shahid Afridi Autobiography, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Kolkata
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
7
Punjab
 13 5 8 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 South Africa 4196 262
3 England 3917 261
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all