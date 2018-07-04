First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20I Tri-Series in ZIM | Match 4 Jul 04, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
IND in ENG | 1st T20I Jul 03, 2018
ENG Vs IND
India beat England by 8 wickets
NZW in ENG Jul 07, 2018
ENGW vs NZW
Headingley, Leeds
ICC WWT20Q Jul 07, 2018
IREW vs THAW
Kampong, Utrecht
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

From shunning sport to sealing spot in India U-19 team, story of cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal and his mentor

It was Jwala, who first saw the fire in Jaiswal's eyes and the spring in his steps, as he wandered around for life's basic necessities, plus an opening in cricket.

Press Trust of India, July 04, 2018

Mumbai: Unheralded, anonymous but starry-eyed, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jwala Singh are perhaps two sides of the same coin.

It was Jwala, who first saw the fire in Jaiswal's eyes and the spring in his steps, as he wandered around for life's basic necessities, plus an opening in cricket.

There was not enough food and no proper shelter, but the 17-year-old Jasiwal battled the odds and is now primed to make the India U-19 team for the tour of Sri Lanka, alongside a certain Arjun Tendulkar.

Representational image. Getty

Representational image. Getty

"I had gone to Azad Maidan (in South Mumbai) in 2013, when I saw him (Yashasvi) practising, when he was 11-12 years-old, when he was facing A division bowlers. A friend of mine told me that he plays well, but was going back to his village in Uttar Pradesh," Jwala said.

Jwala runs a cricket academy in suburban Santacruz.

For three years, Jaiswal slept with groundsmen in a tent belonging to the Muslim United Club inside the Azad Maidan premises in Mumbai. Before that, he worked in a dairy shop, where he used to sleep for the night.

Recalling the days gone by, Jwala added, "He had lot of problems and there was no one to support him. I asked where does he stay and was told that he stays at the tent of the Muslin United (Club). I was shocked, and after he was done with batting, I spoke to him.

"He told me that he was from Bhadoi and stayed here (at the tent) and was heading back as he felt that his cricket was over.

"I asked him to meet me. He showed me his (cricket) file and (it) looked impressive. I told him that I will make arrangements for his stay."

Then on, life took a turn for better for Jaiswal.

"From that time, his parents have never interfered. I took a lot of extra efforts on him when I felt that he could make big. I worked on his batting. He did not have strength.

He had a fear that he won't play cricket and it was important to drive out the fear," the coach added about the boy who hails Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh and is one of the two sons of a shopkeeper.

Once he discovered Jaiswal, Jwala said, he tried to make the middle-order batsman technically, mentally and physically strong.

"I took him to Juhu beach for fitness. He was an under-privileged child, as he did not get proper diet. There were also other issues, which needed to be worked on.

"We worked on him for hours and now he has become stable. He was handling other issues and he too worked hard on it."

Jwala said the U-19 selection could be a big break in Jaiswal's journey.

"He is talented player. At the end of the day, he is just 17 and if he performs well, he will go ahead. He has special ability," said Jwala.

According to former Mumbai U-19 coach Satish Samant, the left-handed batsman was always focussed on realising his dream.

"He never told me about his background and never took advantage of it. I did not know about it (the background from where he came). He is away from social media and he would be a one-off boy, who is so much focused at his age, which is good sign," Samant, who had coached Jaiswal in the Mumbai U-19 team, said.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018

Tags : #Arjun Tendulkar #Azad Maidan #Cricket #India Under-19 #Mumbai #Satish Samant #SportsTracker #Yashasvi Jaiswal

Also See

Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6053 126
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3483 129
2 Australia 2276 126
3 India 4366 125
4 England 2200 116
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all