From representing Pakistan in international cricket to driving cab in Australia, Arshad Khan’s story

Former Pakistani cricketer Arshad Khan, who made his international against West Indies in 1997-98, has lived a life away from limelight for some time. The 50-year-old former cricketer played 58 ODIs and nine Tests for Pakistan.

The off-spinner's 5-38 in the Asian Test Championship final at Dhaka that helped Pakistan win against Sri Lanka.

Later, Arshad could not find his way back to the Pakistan’s national squad after he was signed by the Indian Cricket League (ICL). The rebel league which did not have the support of The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and International Cricket Council (ICC) has been considered responsible for ending Khan’s international career.

It was reported around 2015 that Arshad had moved to Sydney and became a cab driver.

According to a report in The Express Tribune, a person had posted on Facebook about his experience of meeting Arshad when the former cricketer was driving a cab in Australia's Sydney.

The publication also reported that back then, an official from the Pakistan Cricket Board had confirmed that Arshad was in Sydney for the last few years but the official was not aware about the ex-cricketer's job in Australia.

From representing the Pakistan national cricket team to driving a taxi, Arshad's professional journey has been unpredictable and unfortunate.

However, recent reports have suggested that Arshad is back in Pakistan’s cricket world. The former cricketer has now become a coach.

Arshad was appointed the spin bowling coach for the Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team. The report had also stated that Khan was previously coaching Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi.