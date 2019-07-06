Indians ‘bleed blue’ for their cricket team. Does that by any stretch of imagination give the Indian players — some of them at least — license to believe that they have blue blood running through their veins?

I once bowled to a real blue blood, Hanumant Singh of Banswara, in local matches. Despite his princely upbringing and his cricketing achievements, he was self-effacing and friendly. Since he had slowed down a bit in his forties, I would test him with a bouncer early in his innings and he would smile back at me. Cricketers who played with Mansur Ali Khan of Pataudi swear by his humility and great leadership. The same can be said of Raj Singh of Dungarpur, who was one of cricket’s finest administrators.

Real princes hardly ever flaunted their royal lineages. Once, at a cricket event, I was behind Fateshinghrao Gaekwad of Baroda, at Wankhede Stadium’s dressing room gate. A former president of BCCI and manager of the Indian team, he dutifully showed his card to the gatekeeper before entering — no fuss, no tantrums. Today’s cricketers are modern-day royalty with huge pay-packets and large fan followings. It’s only time that they learnt to behave like the real princes.

Do most Indian players have inflated egos? Or is it something else?

If Hardik Pandya's comments on Koffee with Karan a few months ago had an unpleasant aftermath, then the latest social media spat between Ravindra Jadeja and former cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was vicious and splenetic. Moreover, Ambati Rayudu’s decision to retire from all forms of cricket, after he was overlooked for ICC World Cup 2019, even as a replacement was — to say the least — ill-mannered.

There was nothing new in what Hardik Pandya told Karan Johar on his chat show; these things happen in international sport and filmdom. The manner in which these disclosures were made, was what made the behaviour crass.

Rayudu was said to be the most talented young batsman in the country at the turn of the millennium. His spat with players and his state association then led him to join the rebel Indian Cricket League (ICL). He therefore lost out on a place in the India side. An amnesty offer later gave him the opportunity to make a comeback and play 55 one-day internationals and (ODIs) and six T20s for India. He did particularly well in the ODIs, scoring nearly 1,700 runs @47.06 per inning.

Based on past performance, Rayudu was touted as the ideal number 4 for India in the World Cup. However, he was sidelined after a sudden loss of form in IPL 2019. His replacement, Vijay Shankar, was described by the selectors as a ‘three-dimensional player’ whose all-round skills would be handy for the Indian side in England. Visibly upset, Rayudu tweeted sarcastically saying that he had acquired 3D glasses to watch the World Cup matches. Added to his transgressions of the past, this acerbic tweet would have prompted the selectors to bypass Rayudu and send Mayank Agarwal instead as a replacement for Shankar, when he was injured.

That said, Rayudu had no reason to walk out the way he did. He should have waited for the World Cup to end and had a quiet word with Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri and MSK Prasad before taking a decision. He had a good two years to play at the highest level and therefore his departure, in the way that he did it, seems arrogant.

Arrogance also might have been at play when Jadeja seemingly slammed Manjrekar for a statement he made while commentating during India’s World Cup loss to England, last Sunday. The latter had said that he would rather play a specialist batsman and a specialist spinner in the eleven instead of including a bits-and-pieces player like Jadeja in the team. It was perfectly okay for Manjrekar to voice his opinion and there was no reason for Jadeja to react in the manner that he did. Jadeja had tweeted, “Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I’m still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved [sic]. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea.”

It is true that Jadeja has played 151 ODIs, almost twice as that (74) played by Manjrekar. It may also be true that the all-rounder may have scored his runs @ 29.92 per match and picked 174 wickets, while the latter had scored runs @ 33.23 per match. But that in no way qualifies him to insult a senior player and commentator. Would he have taken the liberty of saying that to somebody like Michael Atherton or Michael Clarke, had they called him a bits-and-pieces player?

In 1983, when India won the World Cup, it was largely because of contributions from Madan Lal and Roger Binny. At that time, pundits had believed that India possessing bits-and-pieces players like Madan Lal and Binny was a boon. Did the two players, who were all-rounders in their own right, feel slighted then? What is wrong in being called a bits-and-pieces player at all? There is very little doubt that Jadeja is one of the best fielders in the world but if Kohli had felt the need to include him in the eleven, he would surely have done so. What is the use of venting his pent-up anger on a commentator?

I have known Manjrekar since he first joined the Mumbai Ranji nets as a 13-year-old. An introvert, the few conversations that we had over those 4-5 years were in Marathi. No Hindi, no English. I was told, much later, when he became Mumbai’s skipper, that his leadership style was dictatorial. Once during a Ranji match at RCF, journalists asked me to arrange for a press-meet to quiz Manjrekar on an issue he had with BCCI at that time. I spoke to Ramakant ‘Tiny’ Desai, who was the Mumbai team manager. “Hey! No,” he said. “You speak to him directly. He won’t listen to me.” Jadeja’s tweet, I believe therefore, won’t affect him.

I am not a huge fan of Manjrekar’s commentary and I know that there is a legion of cricket fans who hate him. That may be their problem and they are free to use the mute button when required. I have always believed though that cricket commentary should be a conversation between two experts and I, as a viewer, should be allowed to eavesdrop. Manjrekar’s commentary takes your attention away from the action.

Jadeja’s is not a problem that Manjrekar can solve. Team India, which has a band of expert coaches, urgently needs a mind coach — a sports psychologist — to work with the players and the likes of Jadeja and Rayudu, and for that matter, players like Pandya, Rahul etc. will do well to work with one. Rob Liano, the success coach says, “Once you embrace your value, talents and strengths, it neutralises what others think less of you.” Wise words for players who try to behave like princes!

The author is a caricaturist and sportswriter. A former fast bowler, coach and administrator, he believes in calling a spade a spade.