Four Yorkshire players to miss remainder of 2020 Vitality Blast after one tests positive for COVID-19

London: Yorkshire will be without four players for their remaining Twenty20 Blast group games after one of them tested positive for coronavirus, the club announced on Wednesday.

The county side have confirmed that Matthew Fisher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Josh Poysden and David Willey have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days, but have not identified the member of the group with the positive result.

A statement on Yorkshire's official website said: "The four players were deemed to be in close contact on Saturday separate to the squad and away from a Covid-secure environment.

"One player has had a positive test returned and as all four players were deemed to be in close contact, all four have been advised to self-isolate for 14 days, as per Covid guidelines."

The club's lead physiotherapist Kunwar Bansil described the quartet's absence as "disappointing" but said the safety of the remaining players, the opposition and the wider community were paramount.