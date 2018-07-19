First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ZIM | 3rd ODI Jul 18, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
IND in ENG | 3rd ODI Jul 17, 2018
ENG Vs IND
England beat India by 8 wickets
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Four international captains approached ICC's Anti Corruption Unit in last one year, says sports' governing body

"There has been a pleasing increase in the number of players having the confidence to approach the ACU with reports of suspicious activity. Four international captains reported approaches during 2017-18 and every avenue was explored," said the ICC in the report.

Press Trust of India, July 19, 2018

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed that four international captains reported approaches to the governing body's Anti Corruption Unit between 1, June 2017 and 31, May 2018.

The ICC, in its annual report, mentioned that it conducted 18 investigations between June 2017 and May 2018, 17 of which were launched after the arrival of ACU General Manager Alex Marshall on 1 September last year.

"There has been a pleasing increase in the number of players having the confidence to approach the ACU with reports of suspicious activity. Four international captains reported approaches during 2017-18 and every avenue was explored," said the ICC in the report.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Out of 18 investigations, five have been concluded while charges were brought in four cases, claimed the governing body.

"There were five disruptions — where individuals who are not directly involved in cricket have their corrupt activities disrupted — and 13 investigations remained ongoing as at 31, May 2018. Two of the investigations were media stings, one investigation exonerated a groundsman and several players whilst the other is ongoing," said the report.

However, with the mushrooming T20 leagues around the world, ICC conceded that the challenge to root out corruption from the game is bigger than ever.

"These leagues range from well managed - in anti-corruption terms - global events through to those organised entirely for the purposes of corruption. The most obvious example of the latter is the Ajman All Stars event which took place in the UAE in early 2018.

"Going forward, it is intended to set minimum standards in anti-corruption to cover all the new T20 leagues across the world because it is not possible to police every one of those matches in person," stated the report further.

The ICC said that over the course of 2017-18, a total of 1468 players, support staff and match officials have been educated at 12 international events: six ICC global events including 2017 Champions Trophy and the Women's World Cup.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018

Tags : #2017 Champions Trophy #ACU #ACU General Manager Alex Marshall #Anti Corruption Unit #Corruption In Cricket #Cricket #ICC #International Cricket Council #SportsTracker #UAE #Women's World Cup

Also See

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3617 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all