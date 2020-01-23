First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 3rd ODI Jan 19, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 7 wickets
IRE in WI | 2nd T20I Jan 19, 2020
WI vs IRE
Match Abandoned
IND in NZ Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 24, 2020
SA vs ENG
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Four countries to qualify for T20 World Cup 2021 from 16-team ICC Qualifier

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed that four among 16 countries will qualify for the tournament proper of ICC World T20 scheduled to be held in India in 2021.

Press Trust of India, Jan 23, 2020 18:04:00 IST

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed that four among 16 countries will qualify for the tournament proper of ICC World T20 scheduled to be held in India in 2021.

The event replaces the eight-team Champions Trophy ODI tournament that was last held in 2017 in England.

According to an ICC media release, 11 regional qualification tournaments will take place across the five ICC regions (Africa, Americas, Asia, East-Asia Pacific and Europe) with eight teams progressing to one of two global qualifying events.

Four countries to qualify for T20 World Cup 2021 from 16-team ICC Qualifier

Representational image. Getty

Additionally, the bottom four teams from the T20 World Cup 2020, will join the regional qualifiers in the global qualification events along with the next four best T20I ranked teams as of 1 January 2020. These four teams are Zimbabwe, Nepal, UAE and Hong Kong.

This means 16 teams will compete for four T20 World Cup spots in two global qualifiers with the top two teams from each progressing to the event proper in 2021.

The 12 teams, which make round two of the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia will gain automatic entry into the event the following year.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said: "The decision to replace the Champions Trophy with a T20 World Cup in 2021 was driven by our commitment to global growth and use T20 as our vehicle to do that. Of course that presented us with a one-off qualification challenge.

"Our regional and global qualification pathways have been established and consistently provide compelling and competitive cricket and we didn't want to lose that despite the tight timelines available to us.

"We worked through a number of options together with Members and we're all strongly in favour of this approach which allows for both global and regional competitions on the pathway to the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021."

All Members who meet the ICC Event Participation Criteria (EPPC) will be eligible to participate in the qualification for the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 23, 2020 18:04:00 IST

Tags : Champions Trophy, Cricket, ICC, Nepal, Sports, t20 World Cup 2021, t20 World Cup Qualifiers, UAE And Hong Kong, Zimbabwe

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all