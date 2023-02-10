Star India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant yet again stormed the internet with a social media post confirming that he can get back on his feet and walk, though with the help of support, as he continues his recovery after being severely injured in a monstrous accident in December 2022.

Pant shared a couple of pictures of him walking with the help of crutches. The pictures must come as a great relief to the Indian cricketing fraternity as Pant shared signs that he is recovering well captioning his post, “One step forward, One step stronger, One step better.”

One step forward

One step stronger

One step forward

One step stronger

One step better pic.twitter.com/uMiIfd7ap5 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) February 10, 2023



Several major IPL teams and fan clubs, journalists, and other notable personalities responded to his post with heartwarming responses including, “Get well soon”, “One step closer to recovery”, “Speedy recovery” and more.

Several cricketers including Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, and David Warner as well commented on his Instagram post.

Suryakumar Yadav: Prayed for speedy recovery of Rishabh Pant

Pant’s rumoured girlfriend Isha Negi as well commented “Fighter” on his post.

Pant is expected to miss cricketing action for the entirety of 2023 and might also miss a part of 2024.

Pant had a successful knee surgery in Mumbai in January 2023 after suffering a serious ligament injury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)



Pant met with a monstrous car accident in December 2022 while traveling on the Delhi-Roorkee highway and miraculously survived after a truck driver saw the accident and helped him during the golden hour.

Pant, in his first social media post after the incident, had expressed his gratitude to the two people who were the first to help him after the accident.

