Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak handed eight-year ban for breach of Anti-Corruption Code

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak was handed an eight-year ban from all cricket by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday, after accepting charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Streak, the Zimbabwe coach from 2016 to 2018, was found guilty of breaching five clauses in the anti-corruption code, including the disclosure of inside information, direct or indirect solicitation of players and failure to disclose approaches to engage in corrupt conduct.

In a statement released by the ICC, the ICC integrity unit's general manager Alex Marshall said, "Heath Streak is an experienced former international cricketer and national team coach, who had participated in numerous anti-corruption education sessions and was fully aware of his responsibilities under the code."

“The offences did not affect the outcomes of any relevant matches and Mr Streak has agreed to assist the ICC anti-corruption education programme for which we are grateful. He has also expressed his remorse and contrition and entered this agreed sanction decision to avoid the need for a full disciplinary process. The sanction reflects this cooperation,” added Marshall.

Streak played over 250 matches for Zimbabwe between 1993 and 2006, and over the course of his career, took over 400 wickets in Test and ODI cricket.