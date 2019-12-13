First Cricket
Former wicketkeeper Mark Boucher set to become interim coach of South Africa cricket team, say reports

Current interim team director Enoch Nkwe is expected to stay on and work with incoming coach Mark Boucher

Press Trust of India, Dec 13, 2019 22:57:33 IST

Durban: Former wicketkeeper Mark Boucher is set to be the interim coach of the South Africa cricket team, which is going through one of its toughest phases both on and off the field.

Former wicketkeeper Mark Boucher set to become interim coach of South Africa cricket team, say reports

File photo of former South African wicketkeeper Mark Boucher. Getty Images

According to a report in ESPN Cricinfo: "Boucher will be unveiled as South Africa's interim coach by acting director of cricket Graeme Smith on Saturday."

Current interim team director Enoch Nkwe is expected to stay on and work with Boucher.

According to the website, legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis in all likelihood will be named batting coach in the near future.

