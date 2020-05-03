First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former West Indies great Michael Holding slams ICC World Test Championship points system, terms it 'ridiculous'

West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding has termed the World Test Championship's points system as "ridiculous", where some of the Tests will be rendered inconsequential once teams realise that they can't finish in top two in the points table.

Press Trust of India, May 03, 2020 19:20:56 IST

New Delhi: West Indies fast bowling great Michael Holding has termed the World Test Championship's points system as "ridiculous", where some of the Tests will be rendered inconsequential once teams realise that they can't finish in top two in the points table.

Former West Indies great Michael Holding slams ICC World Test Championship points system, terms it ridiculous

File image of Michael Holding. Getty

As per the current points system, the value for each Test match win in a two-match series is 60 points a game. However, if it's a five-match series, the value of a Test match win is reduced to 24. So basically, a team can gain up to 120 points from a series, regardless of the number of matches.

The top two then qualify for the final.

The Test Championship, which is scheduled to finish with a final at Lord's in June 2021, was introduced by the ICC last year in a bid to revive bilateral Test cricket.

"It doesn't work," Holding told Wisden Cricket Monthly during a round table when asked if the Test championship was achieving what it was designed for.

"First of all the points system is ridiculous. You can't play five Test matches and get the same amount of points if you play two Test matches.

"And secondly, at some point you're going to have teams who know they cannot get to the final and so those Test matches aren't going to be all that entertaining. People know it's just another game."

England fast bowler Chris Woakes, who was also part of the roundtable, said the points system might need to be tweaked in future.

"The New Zealand series (England lost 1-0 away to the Black Caps last winter) wasn't part of the World Test Championship but that defeat didn't affect us any less as players," Woakes said.

"I think the system might need a bit of tinkering with in the future. Anyone can turn someone over in a one-off final, depending on the toss or conditions. If there was more time in the calendar they could do a three-match final but unfortunately there just isn't," he said.

India are currently leading the World Test Championship which has been thrown out of gear due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the postponement of a number of series.

In February this year, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had said there are elements of the points system used for the World Test Championship which are "unfair".

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 03, 2020 19:20:56 IST

Tags : Chris Woakes, Cricket, ICC World Test Championship, Kane Williamson, Michael Holding, Sports, SportsTracker, Test Cricket, World Test Championship

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all