Former West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels charged under ICC anti-corruption code

London: Former West Indies all-rounder Marlon Samuels was on Wednesday charged under the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code more than a decade after he served a ban for breaching regulations.
Samuels, who played international cricket between 2000 and 2018, was charged by the ICC on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board for breaching four elements of their T10 League anti-corruption code.
Charges include failing to disclose "receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute".
Samuels is also charged with failing to cooperate with an anti-corruption official's investigation.
The 40-year-old was given a two-year ban in 2008 after being found guilty of receiving "money, benefit or other reward... which could bring him or the game of cricket into disrepute".
The all-rounder played 71 Tests, 207 one-day internationals and 67 Twenty20 games for the West Indies. He scored 11,134 runs and picked up 152 wickets during his international career.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Sri Lanka said they were undecided on whether to play against Afghanistan over the Taliban's reported ban on women playing sport.
It is understood that ECB will press for a forfeiture of the fifth Test which would allow them to claim the compensation from the insurance company.
Gayle will be seen in action for the 447th T20 match as Punjab Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL match in Dubai.