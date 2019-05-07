First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 56 May 05, 2019
MI vs KKR
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
PAK in ENG | One-off T20I May 05, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
AFG in SCO May 08, 2019
SCO vs AFG
Grange Cricket Club, Raeburn Place, Edinburgh
PAK in ENG May 08, 2019
ENG vs PAK
The Oval, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former West Indies batsman and Wisden Cricketer of the Year Seymour Nurse passes away at 85

Nurse scored 2523 runs at an average of 47.60, including six hundreds and 10 half-centuries. The middle-order batsman from Barbados made 9489 runs in 141 First-Class matches at 43.93.

Press Trust of India, May 07, 2019 20:01:46 IST

Former West Indies batsman Seymour Nurse, who played 29 Tests between 1960 and 1969, has passed away following a prolonged illness.

He was 85.

Nurse scored 2523 runs at an average of 47.60, including six hundreds and 10 half-centuries. The middle-order batsman from Barbados made 9489 runs in 141 First-Class matches at 43.93.

Image courtesy: Twitter @windiescricket

Seymour Nurse scored 2523 Test runs. Image courtesy: Twitter @windiescricket

Former West Indies opener Desmond Haynes shared the news of Nurse's demise in a Facebook post.

"My coach my mentor, we all from the holders hill area love this man, we used to walk like Seymour bat like him and try to talk like him. Thanks for everything you have done for me. May he Rest In Peace and rise in glory," Haynes wrote.

Nurse made his Test debut against England in 1960, scoring 70 in the first innings. In his second Test, held at Melbourne in December 1960, he scored another 70 though Australia won the game by seven wickets.

After featuring in a Test against India in 1962 at Port of Spain, Nurse did not play another game for the West Indies until 1965 due to injuries. He could only cement his place in the team in 1966 when he scored four fifties and a hundred in a five-Test series in England.

He was also named Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1967.

Updated Date: May 07, 2019 20:01:46 IST

Tags : Barbados, Cricket, Desmond Haynes, Seymour Nurse, SportsTracker, West Indies, Wisden Cricketer Of The Year

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all