AFG and WI in IND | 1st T20I Nov 14, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd ODI Nov 11, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
AFG and WI in IND Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
AFG and WI in IND Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo hints at coming out of international retirement

Bravo, in an Instagram video, hinted that he is considering playing international cricket again while congratulating Kieron Pollard's team for beating Afghanistan 3-0 in the ODI series in Lucknow.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 15, 2019 14:04:25 IST

Former West Indies all-rounder and captain Dwayne Bravo may come out of the international retirement soon. The 36-year-old, in an Instagram video, hinted that he is considering playing international cricket again while congratulating Kieron Pollard's team for a 3-0 cleansweep over Afghanistan in the ODI series in Lucknow. He had announced his retirement from international cricket last year in October.

At the start of video, he said, "As a former West Indies player, but... may soon come out of ..retirement...anyway, it gives me great joy to see not only team doing well after five years but to all Caribbean fans, this is a return of the team."

ESPNcricinfo reported on Thursday that Bravo reiterated his desire to come out of international retirement when he told the Maratha Arabians media that he was hopeful of his return.

Bravo has not played international cricket for West Indies since September 2016 due to the fall-outs he has had with the people in charge of West Indies cricket board previously.

In the video posted on Instagram on 10 November, he said that with the series win over Afghanistan under the leadership of new captain Pollard and coach Phil Simmons, things seem to be coming back on track for Caribbean cricket.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dwayne Bravo (@djbravo47) on

He said that the last five years have been the worst for West Indies cricket and without getting too excited, said that the revival has begun.

"The last five years was the worst of West Indies cricket. Just a few individuals with a lot of ego and bad intentions, trying their best to sabotage a few individuals, end a lot of careers. The long and short of the story is that every rope has an end. The longest rope has an end, and thank god that it has come to an end," said Bravo in an almost 4-minute video.

Bravo has featured in 270 international matches for West Indies, including 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 66 T20Is. He has scored 6310 runs in these games while picking up 337 international wickets.

