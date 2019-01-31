First Cricket
Former Test umpire Dara Dotiwalla, who officiated 1986 tied match at Chennai, passes away at 85

Press Trust of India, Jan 31, 2019 14:39:49 IST

Mumbai: Former umpire Dara Dotiwalla, who officiated in the famous tied Test match between India and Australia in 1986 at Chennai, died here Wednesday, family sources said.

He was 85.

Born on October 30, 1933, Dotiwalla had officiated in six Test matches from 1982 to 1987, including the tied Test between India and Australia at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

"He (Dotiwalla) passed away at his residence here this evening due to old age," Dotiwalla's son-in-law Adi Mistry told PTI over phone.

Dotiwalla had also officiated in eight One Day Internationals (ODIs) from 1982 to 1988.

The first Test in which Dotiwalla officiated was India versus England at Kanpur in 1982, while the last one was India versus West Indies at Delhi in 1987.

His first ODI as an umpire was India versus Sri Lanka in Bengaluru in 1982, while his ODI was India versus New Zealand at Cuttack in 1988.

Mistry said his last rites will be held at 7.45 am on Thursday at Doongerwadi Tower of Silence in south Mumbai.

Updated Date: Jan 31, 2019 14:39:49 IST

