Former Test batsman Adam Voges replaces Justin Langer as Western Australia head coach

Former Test batsman Adam Voges has replaced Justin Langer as the new head coach of Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers, officials said on Thursday.

AFP, May 31, 2018

Perth: Former Test batsman Adam Voges has replaced Justin Langer as the new head coach of Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers, officials said on Thursday.

File image of Adam Voges. Getty Sports

File image of Adam Voges. Getty Sports

The 38-year-old, a former WA captain who led the Scorchers to two of their three Big Bash League titles, takes over from Langer, who is now in charge of the national team.

Voges, who played 20 Tests, scoring 1,485 runs at 62, including five centuries, finished his 15-year playing career after this season's BBL.

"We already have strong foundations in WA and I'm looking forward to building on them, the values, the structures and the people are all excellent," he said.

"The high-performance staff are some of the best in the country, even in the world."

Voges also had English county stints with Hampshire, Nottinghamshire and Middlesex along with a spell in the Indian Premier League with the Rajasthan Royals.

 

