Former Sri Lanka skipper Arjuna Ranatunga blames country's cricket board for mishandling ball-tampering scandal
Ranatunga said the island's cricket officials were to blame for the misconduct that saw Sri Lanka's skipper, coach and manager penalised during the second Test against the West Indies.
Agence France-Presse,
June 26, 2018
Colombo: World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga on Tuesday accused Sri Lanka Cricket of mishandling a ball-tampering scandal that saw national captain Dinesh Chandimal fined and banned for a match.
Ranatunga, who has aspirations of heading the board, said the island's cricket officials were to blame for the misconduct that saw Sri Lanka's skipper, coach and manager penalised during the second Test against the West Indies.
Chandimal was caught on camera applying a substance to the ball and was later found guilty of changing the condition of the ball.
File photo of Arjuna Ranatunga. Reuters
There were concerns that the Test match in St Lucia was in jeopardy when Chandimal refused to lead his team onto the field after he was informed of the charge, causing a two-hour delay.
Sri Lanka's coach Chandika Hathurusingha, manager Asanka Gurusingha and skipper were later charged with violating the spirit of the game over the protest.
"There is no one at the cricket board to advise the team," Ranatunga said.
"If they knew that Chandimal had done something wrong, they should have worked out an amicable solution without escalating the problem."
Chandimal lost his appeal on Friday against ball tampering and is out of the third and final Test currently underway in Barbados.
He was slapped with two suspension points and fined 100 percent of his match fee for applying an artificial substance to the ball in violation of the ICC Code of Conduct during the 2nd Test.
The sport's global governing body is due to rule on possible further sanctions against Chandimal and the two officials on 10 July.
Ranatunga, who in January 1999 held up play for 12 minutes during a Test match against England during an altercation with an umpire, said the two scenarios were not comparable.
He led Sri Lanka to World Cup victory in 1996. More recently, he has set his sights on winning a seat on Sri Lanka's cricket board but he failed to secure a berth two years ago.
The board lurched from one controversy to the next in recent years, with allegations of match-fixing and corruption compounding the team's worst streak on record.
Updated Date:
Jun 26, 2018
