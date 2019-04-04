Former Sri Lanka cricketer Dilhara Lokuhettige suspended by ICC over breach of anti-corruption code
Lokuhettige, a former medium-pacer who played nine ODIs and two Twenty20 Internationals for Sri Lanka, has been charged with three counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and given 14 days to respond.
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 88 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 86 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 9 wickets
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 88 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs CHE Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs BLR Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs DC Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE Vs RAJ Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs HYD - Apr 4th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs KOL - Apr 5th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs PUN - Apr 6th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 KENW vs ZIMW - Apr 6th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 7th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Unprecedented reception to Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad shows just whom minorities will back in Kerala; BJP, CPM on backfoot
-
‘Congress manifesto dangerous and unimplementable’: How BJP’s big guns have made moves to recapture narrative
-
How Narendra Modi managed money: A look at the funds disbursed by Centre for PM MUDRA Yojana
-
Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula is not altogether a bad idea
-
RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and the logic of keeping ‘neutral’ stance don’t add up
-
Moise Kean racism row: Possible punishment should fit the crime as racial discrimination resurfaces in Italian football
-
Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder charges, says New Zealand police
-
Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit south India's agricultural backbone
-
How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — and left it vulnerable to external shocks
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5701
|108
|6
|Pakistan
|5147
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Former Sri Lanka player Dilhara Lokuhettige was on Thursday provisionally suspended by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after being charged with fixing and failure to disclose corrupt approaches in an ongoing probe.
Lokuhettige, a former medium-pacer who played nine ODIs and two Twenty20 Internationals for Sri Lanka, has been charged with three counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and given 14 days to respond.
File image of Dilhara Lokuhettige. AFP
These new allegations are in addition to similar charges brought against him on behalf of the Emirates Cricket Board last year during his stint with a T10 league in the UAE.
"That provisional suspension remains in full force and effect and he has additionally been provisionally suspended under the ICC Code pending the determination of these new charges," the ICC said in a statement.
Lokuhettige's suspension continued ICC's anti-corruption drive in Sri Lanka Cricket in which has even embroiled 1996 World Cup-winning batting legend Sanath Jayasuriya, who was banned for two years after admitting to the destruction of evidence during the ongoing investigations.
The 38-year-old Lokuhettige has been charged with the following three offences under the Code:
Article 2.1.1 - Fixing, contriving or otherwise influencing improperly, or being a party to any agreement or effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any International Match.
Article 2.1.4 - Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1.
Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the ACU full details of any approaches or invitations received by him to engage in corrupt conduct under the Code.
Lokuhettige has 14 days starting the Wednesday gone by to respond to the new charges.
"The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage," the world body said.
On Wednesday, the ICC said it would be working in close cooperation with the Interpol to widen the scope of its fight against corruptors in the sport all across the world.
Updated Date:
Apr 04, 2019 15:15:08 IST
Also See
Sri Lanka Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne issues apology over drunk driving fiasco in Colombo
Manu Sawhney appointed as Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council, will replace Dave Richardson after World Cup
Dimuth Karunaratne fined $7,000 by Sri Lanka Cricket for drink-driving incident, no further action to be taken