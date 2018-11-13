- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN Vs ZIM Live Now
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 SLW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs BANW England Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs IREW Australia Women beat Ireland Women by 9 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA South Africa beat Australia by 40 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 23rd, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 24th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 25th, 2018, 02:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Rafale deal row: Opacity, rushed 'sealed cover', CAG's silence indicate Centre might be scrambling for cover
-
Quad to meet in Singapore on Wednesday: Pragmatic cooperation among grouping must replace theoretical discussions
-
World Chess Championship: Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana remain deadlocked after three full-blooded rounds
-
Tata Sons conducting due diligence on cash-strapped Jet Airways; is a buyout in the offing?
-
Delhi pollution: EPCA boss Bhure Lal's idea to ban all non-CNG vehicles symptomatic of bureaucratic stupidity
-
MeToo and savarna feminism: Revolutions cannot start with the privileged, feminist future must be equal for all
-
Rajinikanth on working with Akshay Kumar in Shankar's magnum opus: He's the real hero and villain of 2.0
-
#MeToo: Understanding consent and sex-positivity in a patriarchal society
-
सबरीमाला मंदिर: पुनर्विचार याचिकाओं पर ओपन कोर्ट में 22 जनवरी को सुनवाई, सुप्रीम कोर्ट हुआ तैयार
-
राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव 2018: बीजेपी की पहली लिस्ट में साफ नजर आया वसुंधरा राजे का प्रभाव
-
राफेल सौदे पर बोले दसॉ के CEO- विमानों के दाम 9% घटाए
-
राफेल डील: दसॉ की सफाई पर कांग्रेस का पलटवार- आरोपी की बात का कोई मतलब नहीं
-
काश! तमाम शहरों के नाम इकट्ठा बदल दिए जाते
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Former Sri Lanka international Dilhara Lokuhettige has been charged under an anti-corruption code relating to a 10-over league in the United Arab Emirates last year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old, who played nine one-dayers and two Twenty20 internationals for Sri Lanka, has been charged with three counts of breaching the anti-corruption code of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), the global governing body said.
File image of Dilhara Lokuhettige. AFP
“Mr Lokuhettige has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect,” the ICC said in a statement.
Lokuhettige had 14 days to respond to the charges, it added.
The charges against the bowling all-rounder include being party to an effort to fix the result or progress of a match, and directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging a player to do the same.
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has been grappling with a series of corruption cases and Lokuhettige is the latest name to be added to the list of those involved.
Former paceman and bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa was provisionally suspended on 31 October after being charged by the ICC with match-fixing.
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) promptly sent Zoysa on “compulsory leave”.
Former captain Sanath Jayasuriya was last month charged with two counts of breaching the ICC’s anti-corruption code. He denied any wrongdoing.
Also in October, SLC’s chief financial officer Wimal Nandika Dissanayake was remanded in custody for suspected financial misappropriation linked with awarding telecast rights to Sony TV.
The T10 league was launched last year and the 2018 edition will be contested by eight teams from 21 November - 2 December.
Updated Date:
Nov 13, 2018
Also See
ICC suspends Sri Lanka bowling coach Nuwan Zoysa after accusations of match-fixing
Sri Lanka vs England: Rangana Herath's bowling milestones might be equalled in future but his personality will remain unmatched
Sri Lanka vs England: Jos Buttler 'feared worst' after hitting Sri Lankan fielder Pathum Nissanka on head in practice match