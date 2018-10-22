First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ZIM in BAN | 1st ODI Oct 21, 2018
BAN Vs ZIM
Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 28 runs
WI in IND | 1st ODI Oct 21, 2018
IND Vs WI
India beat West Indies by 8 wickets
ENG in SL Oct 23, 2018
SL vs ENG
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
WI in IND Oct 24, 2018
IND vs WI
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga seeks Indian government's help in solving match-fixing puzzle in cricket

Sri Lanka's Petroleum Minister Arjuna Ranatunga said India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could provide technical expertise in probing widespread allegations of corruption in cricket.

Agence France-Presse, October 22, 2018

Colombo: India has offered to assist Sri Lanka with its inquiry into match-fixing in cricket and drafting laws to combat cheating in the game, a Sri Lankan cabinet minister said Monday.

Sri Lanka's Petroleum Minister Arjuna Ranatunga said India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) could provide technical expertise in probing widespread allegations of corruption in cricket.

"I made the request, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately put me in touch with the CBI," said Ranatunga, who also skippered Sri Lanka during their World Cup victory in 1996.

Arjuna Ranatunga, Sri Lanka's ports minister speaks during a Foreign Correspondents' Association (FCA) forum in Colombo, Sri Lanka, August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte - RTX2N1H2

Arjuna Ranatunga, Sri Lanka's Petroleum minister reached out to Indian PM to seek CBI's help.

"We don't have the expertise or the laws to deal with this problem in a proper manner. India promised to help us in drafting legislation too," the minister said after returning from New Delhi.

The CBI named Ranatunga and his deputy Aravinda de Silva in a match-fixing investigation in 2000 but the pair were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Sri Lanka promised to establish a special police unit to investigate match-fixing after a documentary aired in May alleged massive global corruption in cricket.

Galle groundsman Tharanga Indika and professional cricketer Tharindu Mendis allegedly speculated about fixing the pitch to ensure a result in under four days in the Test against England.

Both men have been suspended by Sri Lanka Cricket pending an ICC investigation. A third man, provincial coach Jeevantha Kulatunga, was also suspended.

Sanath Jayasuriya, a member of the 1996 World Cup winning squad, is under investigation by the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption unit, along with several others.

Jayasuriya has been charged for not cooperating with a match-fixing probe and concealing information.

Updated Date: Oct 22, 2018

Tags : 1996 World Cup, Aravinda De Silva, Arjuna Ranatunga, CBI, Central Bureau Of Investigation, Cricket, India, International Cricket Council, SportsTracker, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Cricket, Tharanga Indika, Tharindu Mendis

Also See

Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6881 127
2 India 6624 123
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4635 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2213 111
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all