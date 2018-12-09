Former South Africa star Herschelle Gibbs applies for India women's cricket team head coach post
Herschelle Gibbs' coaching experience includes his time with the Kuwait national team last year and holding the position of head coach of Afghanistan Premier League (APL) franchise Balkh Legends.
Former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs has applied for the recently vacated position of head coach of Indian women's cricket team.
The former opener, who played 90 Tests, 248 ODIs and 23 T20s, confirmed the news in reply to a tweet.
According to a report in CricketNext, Dav Whatmore, Venkatesh Prasad and Tom Moody have also applied for the job apart from Gibbs.
Gibbs' coaching experience includes his time with the Kuwait national team last year and holding the position of head coach of Afghanistan Premier League (APL) franchise Balkh Legends.
The report also stated that former South Africa coach Ray Jennings is also considering applying.
"I haven't made up my mind yet. India is like my second home. I have to do some homework, look at where all they are touring, what are the challenges and future assignments of the team. But if Herschelle has applied, he'll do a good job if picked," Jennings told CricketNext.
The position of head coach of Indian women's team recently became available after BCCI decided against renewing the contract of interim coach Ramesh Powar following his controversy with veteran Mithali Raj during World T20.
According to the BCCI advertisement inviting applications for the post, the candidate "needs to be a Level C qualified coach, should have played international cricket, or coached an international team for at least one year, or Coached in a T20 tournament for two seasons, or played at least 50 first-class matches.”
The interview of the candidates will be held on 20 December at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. The appointment will be a full time engagement and the contract term is for two years with age limit of 60 years.
Updated Date:
Dec 09, 2018
