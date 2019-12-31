Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini feels seeds of Virat Kohli's stardom were sown at ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in 2008
Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini feels the seeds of Virat Kohli's stardom were sown at the U-19 World Cup back in 2008 when he captained the Indian team to the title.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
A decade in Indian writing: Jerry Pinto's fiction to Sampurna Chattarji’s poetry, notes on 10 years of reading
-
AAP takes to town hall meets to win Delhi voters, pits Kejriwal's conversational dialogue against Modi's monologue, Mann ki Baat
-
In Bulandshahr, the message to families who paid "damages" for CAA protests is clear: Cough up and you'll face no harassment
-
In Tamil cinema, the dominance of big superstars continues with the troika of Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith
-
The highs and lows of gaming in 2019 — from Control to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Fallout 76
-
Angry Iraqis try to break into US Embassy in Baghdad after American airstrikes kill 25 fighters of Iran-backed Shiite milita
-
A decade in Indian writing: Jerry Pinto's fiction to Sampurna Chattarji’s poetry, notes on 10 years of reading
-
Indian sports in 2019: Shooters impress, Amit Panghal packs a punch, PV Sindhu creates history and other highlights
-
Sensex tanks 304 points on last day of 2019; Nifty drops below 12,200-mark; Tech Mahindra top loser, sheds over 2%
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Dubai: Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini feels the seeds of Virat Kohli's stardom were sown at the U-19 World Cup back in 2008 when he captained the Indian team to the title.
"If you look at players like Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada, they all started playing U-19 cricket and representing their country in the U-19 World Cup, and look where they are today," Ntini wrote in a column for the ICC.
File image of Virat Kohli. Sportzpics
"A lot of the big players now started in the U-19 World Cup, and that is where you can get noticed and be seen by the world."
The next edition will be held in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February.
"Cricket is one of the biggest games in South Africa, especially when it comes to the young fellows. They have got their heroes you're talking about the likes of Quinton de Kock and Rabada," said Ntini.
"These guys have not been picked from nowhere they played in the U19 World Cup. The key for the guys playing at South Africa 2020 is to look at them and how far they've gone, and where they are now.
"Without a doubt, the U19 World Cup helps develop young players as people as well as just cricketers. At the age of 19 or younger, you're still trying to understand how you can learn about the game, and the U19 World Cup helps them develop and learn to stand up for themselves."
Ntini's son Thando also played in the 2018 edition of the U-19 World Cup.
"I've got very fond memories of watching my son, Thando, play U-19 international cricket, and I was part of that age-group as well.
"The experience was certainly a delight, and it's great that players can express themselves and become the heroes of the future for the countries they are representing.
"I think that experience is so important for them," added Ntini, who played 101 Tests and 173 ODIs, taking 390 and 266 wickets respectively.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 31, 2019 18:48:21 IST
Also See
Highlights, South Africa vs England, 2nd Test Day 3 at Centurion, Full cricket score: Rory Burns keeps visitors alive in run-chase
South Africa vs England: Renewed optimism and joy on display as Proteas gear up for Boxing Day clash with Joe Root and Co
South Africa vs England: Mark Boucher relishes 'reward' of winning first Test on debut as Proteas head coach