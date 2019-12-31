First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy | 1st Test Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
South Africa beat England by 107 runs
WI in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 03, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini feels seeds of Virat Kohli's stardom were sown at ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in 2008

Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini feels the seeds of Virat Kohli's stardom were sown at the U-19 World Cup back in 2008 when he captained the Indian team to the title.

Press Trust of India, Dec 31, 2019 18:48:21 IST

Dubai: Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini feels the seeds of Virat Kohli's stardom were sown at the U-19 World Cup back in 2008 when he captained the Indian team to the title.

"If you look at players like Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada, they all started playing U-19 cricket and representing their country in the U-19 World Cup, and look where they are today," Ntini wrote in a column for the ICC.

Former South Africa pacer Makhaya Ntini feels seeds of Virat Kohlis stardom were sown at ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in 2008

File image of Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

"A lot of the big players now started in the U-19 World Cup, and that is where you can get noticed and be seen by the world."

The next edition will be held in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February.

"Cricket is one of the biggest games in South Africa, especially when it comes to the young fellows. They have got their heroes you're talking about the likes of Quinton de Kock and Rabada," said Ntini.

"These guys have not been picked from nowhere they played in the U19 World Cup. The key for the guys playing at South Africa 2020 is to look at them and how far they've gone, and where they are now.

"Without a doubt, the U19 World Cup helps develop young players as people as well as just cricketers. At the age of 19 or younger, you're still trying to understand how you can learn about the game, and the U19 World Cup helps them develop and learn to stand up for themselves."

Ntini's son Thando also played in the 2018 edition of the U-19 World Cup.

"I've got very fond memories of watching my son, Thando, play U-19 international cricket, and I was part of that age-group as well.

"The experience was certainly a delight, and it's great that players can express themselves and become the heroes of the future for the countries they are representing.

"I think that experience is so important for them," added Ntini, who played 101 Tests and 173 ODIs, taking 390 and 266 wickets respectively.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 31, 2019 18:48:21 IST

Tags : Cricket, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup, ICC U-19 World Cup 2008, Kagiso Rabada, Makhaya Ntini, South Africa, South Africa Cricket Team, Sports, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all