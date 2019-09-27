First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Sep 23, 2019
NAM vs PNG
Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 5 Sep 22, 2019
PNG vs NAM
Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
SL in PAK Sep 29, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
Freedom Trophy Oct 02, 2019
IND vs SA
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener appointed Afghanistan cricket team head coach

Klusener replaces former head coach Phil Simmons who stepped down following Afghanistan's disappointing show at the ICC Cricket World Cup in England. They finished last in the 10-team tournament and failed to win even a single match.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 27, 2019 17:29:04 IST

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener on Friday was appointed the new head coach of the Afghanistan cricket team.

Klusener replaces former head coach Phil Simmons who stepped down following Afghanistan's disappointing show at the ICC Cricket World Cup in England. They finished last in the 10-team tournament and failed to win even a single match.

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener appointed Afghanistan cricket team head coach

File image of Lance Klusener. Image: Twitter @ACBofficials

"I am extremely excited and honored to be given the opportunity to work with some of the best talent in world cricket. Everyone knows the fearless brand of cricket Afghanistan play. I am very confident that with some hard work we can become one of the best sides in the world. I am really looking forward to working with the Afghanistan team and helping them take their cricket to the next level," Klusener was quoted as saying by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) website.

The 48-year-old has played 171 ODIs and 49 Tests, and tallied 3,576 and 1,906 runs in the two formats respectively.

He also has an impressive bowling record having taken 192 and 80 wickets in ODIs and Tests respectively. The Durban-born-cricketer also has six five-wicket hauls in ODIs and one in Tests.

Klusener's first outing with the Afghans will be the full-fledged tour against West Indies to be held in Dehradun. They will play three T20Is, as many ODIs and one Test with the tour starting from 5 November.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2019 17:29:04 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, Afghanistan Cricket Board, Afghanistan Cricket Team, Cricket, Lance Klusener, Phil Simmons, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all