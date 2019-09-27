Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener on Friday was appointed the new head coach of the Afghanistan cricket team.

Klusener replaces former head coach Phil Simmons who stepped down following Afghanistan's disappointing show at the ICC Cricket World Cup in England. They finished last in the 10-team tournament and failed to win even a single match.

"I am extremely excited and honored to be given the opportunity to work with some of the best talent in world cricket. Everyone knows the fearless brand of cricket Afghanistan play. I am very confident that with some hard work we can become one of the best sides in the world. I am really looking forward to working with the Afghanistan team and helping them take their cricket to the next level," Klusener was quoted as saying by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) website.

The 48-year-old has played 171 ODIs and 49 Tests, and tallied 3,576 and 1,906 runs in the two formats respectively.

He also has an impressive bowling record having taken 192 and 80 wickets in ODIs and Tests respectively. The Durban-born-cricketer also has six five-wicket hauls in ODIs and one in Tests.

Klusener's first outing with the Afghans will be the full-fledged tour against West Indies to be held in Dehradun. They will play three T20Is, as many ODIs and one Test with the tour starting from 5 November.