Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener appointed Afghanistan cricket team head coach
Klusener replaces former head coach Phil Simmons who stepped down following Afghanistan's disappointing show at the ICC Cricket World Cup in England. They finished last in the 10-team tournament and failed to win even a single match.
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 ZIM Vs NEP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 JK Vs RAJ Jammu and Kashmir beat Rajasthan by 55 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs UTT Uttarakhand beat Assam by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs JHA Karnataka beat Jharkhand by 123 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KER Vs SAU Saurashtra beat Kerala by 3 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AP Vs MIZ Mizoram beat Arunachal Pradesh by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Indian Board Presidents Women XI by 83 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 14 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat South Korea Women by 32 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs JPNW China Women beat Japan Women by 5 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 NAM Vs PNG Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 PNG Vs NAM Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs SA South Africa beat India by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Sep 29th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 2nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Sep 29th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 29th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Sep 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS vs NAG - Sep 28th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD vs MAN - Sep 28th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MEG vs CHA - Sep 28th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi best person to bring about change, but it can’t be at pace people expect, says economist Jagdish Bhagwati
-
SAD lashes out at BJP for inducting its lone MLA in Haryana Kalanwali Balkaur Singh into its fold, party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal calls move ‘unethical’
-
Arms, ammunition dropped at Punjab's Tarn Taran were hidden inside defunct rice mill in Jhabba; six arrests made so far
-
Bard of Blood review: Emraan Hashmi is most impressive in this thrilling, pacy and binge-able Netflix series
-
RBI push to link loans to repo rate will not bring cheers to home-loan borrowers; banks have again found a way not to fall in line
-
Donald Trump impeachment: Whistleblower who exposed US president's Ukraine call is a CIA officer, claim sources
-
Deepak Punia claims world number 1 spot in 86 kg, Vinesh Phogat jumps to second place in latest UWW rankings
-
Aarey's condemned trees: A look at some of the 2,700 green sentinels facing the axe
-
Following a good monsoon after years, Thar desert blooms in Pakistan’s Sindh province
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener on Friday was appointed the new head coach of the Afghanistan cricket team.
Klusener replaces former head coach Phil Simmons who stepped down following Afghanistan's disappointing show at the ICC Cricket World Cup in England. They finished last in the 10-team tournament and failed to win even a single match.
File image of Lance Klusener. Image: Twitter @ACBofficials
"I am extremely excited and honored to be given the opportunity to work with some of the best talent in world cricket. Everyone knows the fearless brand of cricket Afghanistan play. I am very confident that with some hard work we can become one of the best sides in the world. I am really looking forward to working with the Afghanistan team and helping them take their cricket to the next level," Klusener was quoted as saying by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) website.
The 48-year-old has played 171 ODIs and 49 Tests, and tallied 3,576 and 1,906 runs in the two formats respectively.
He also has an impressive bowling record having taken 192 and 80 wickets in ODIs and Tests respectively. The Durban-born-cricketer also has six five-wicket hauls in ODIs and one in Tests.
Klusener's first outing with the Afghans will be the full-fledged tour against West Indies to be held in Dehradun. They will play three T20Is, as many ODIs and one Test with the tour starting from 5 November.
Updated Date:
Sep 27, 2019 17:29:04 IST
Also See
Tri-nation T20I series: Afghanistan sweat over captain Rashid Khan's fitness ahead of final against Bangladesh
Tri-nation T20I series: Hamilton Masakadza's blistering knock of 71 in farewell match headlines Zimbabwe's consolation win over Afghanistan
Tri-nation T20I series: Bangladesh, Afghanistan share trophy after rain abandons final in Dhaka