Former Pakistan skipper Zaheer Abbas lauds Rohit Sharma's shot creativity, terms watching India opener's batting as 'pure bliss'
The former captain singled out Rohit for special praise while discussing the Indian team's impressive performances in recent times.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs CHH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs GUJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SAU Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs MUM Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UP Vs BAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs ODS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs HYD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 JK Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAH Vs JHA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs BEN Vidarbha beat Bengal by 9 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs PUN Kerala beat Punjab by 21 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs BIH Bihar beat Manipur by an innings and 183 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs NAM United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 14th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 15th, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 16th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Congress backed NSUI, IYC fail to capitalise as Left steers youth surge against CAA-NRC through SFI, AISA across campuses
-
The Donald Trump administration's explanations for the Qassem Soleimani strike continue to fluctuate
-
Oscars 2020 nominations: Joker and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood lead shortlist; Parasite nominated in six categories
-
'Only one Shivaji Maharaj': BJP leader's book comparing Narendra Modi to Maratha warrior-king draws flak from Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra
-
FIH Pro League 2020: Chinglensana Singh, Sumit return to India's squad for tournament opener against Netherlands
-
A Muslim affair: Anti-CAA protests are against Islamophobia, can't be turned into BJP vs Opposition slugfest
-
Chennai: How a restored wetland brought relief to residents in city's drought-prone area
-
Indian writers who defined the decade, from Siddhartha Mukherjee to Sujatha Gidla, Perumal Murugan
-
Sensex, Nifty close at fresh lifetime highs on positive global cues; Infosys rallies 5%, IndusInd Bank among top gainers
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Karachi: Zaheer Abbas, one of Pakistan's most elegant batsmen, says he doesn't move away from his TV set when India opener Rohit Sharma is batting.
The former captain singled out Rohit for special praise while discussing the Indian team's impressive performances in recent times.
File image of Rohit Sharma. AP
"I don't move from the television screen when he (Rohit) is batting. His batting gives me real satisfaction and watching him play is pure bliss," Abbas said in an interview.
Abbas said he considered Rohit a special talent because of his ability to create shots whenever he wanted to.
"I admire the way he creates a shot and plays where he wants to. He picks up the ball very early and that is special," he said about Rohit who scored five hundreds in last year's World Cup in England.
Rested for the just-concluded T20 series against Sri Lanka, Rohit will be back to opening the innings when India face Australia in the first of three one-day internationals in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Abbas, who was among the first Asian batsmen to make 100 first-class hundreds, said Virat Kohli, without an iota of doubt, is the backbone of the Indian team.
"I admire Rohit because I enjoy his batting and when I am watching him bat people in my house ask what about Virat Kohli, and I tell them 'look I am not saying Kohli is less'.
"Kohli is Kohli. Let me put it this way, I get satisfaction watching them both bat."
Abbas also put down the success of the Indian team to its cricket board not making too many changes to its domestic circuit and inflow of money.
"The money has made a big difference to the players because now they realise that they just have to focus on their game and play like professionals and the rewards they get are great. They have financially been given so much security by their board.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 13, 2020 20:13:14 IST
Also See
Shane Warne wants India and Australia to play five-match Test series in 2020-21 season
India vs Sri Lanka: Don't endorse idea of pitting Shikhar Dhawan against KL Rahul, says Men in Blue skipper Virat Kohli
Irfan Pathan retires: Veteran Indian all-rounder hangs up boots from all formats of the game