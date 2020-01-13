First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IRE in WI | 3rd ODI Jan 12, 2020
WI vs IRE
West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
SL in IND | 3rd T20I Jan 10, 2020
IND vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
AUS in IND Jan 14, 2020
IND vs AUS
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IRE in WI Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former Pakistan skipper Zaheer Abbas lauds Rohit Sharma's shot creativity, terms watching India opener's batting as 'pure bliss'

The former captain singled out Rohit for special praise while discussing the Indian team's impressive performances in recent times.

Press Trust of India, Jan 13, 2020 20:13:14 IST

Karachi: Zaheer Abbas, one of Pakistan's most elegant batsmen, says he doesn't move away from his TV set when India opener Rohit Sharma is batting.

The former captain singled out Rohit for special praise while discussing the Indian team's impressive performances in recent times.

Former Pakistan skipper Zaheer Abbas lauds Rohit Sharmas shot creativity, terms watching India openers batting as pure bliss

File image of Rohit Sharma. AP

"I don't move from the television screen when he (Rohit) is batting. His batting gives me real satisfaction and watching him play is pure bliss," Abbas said in an interview.

Abbas said he considered Rohit a special talent because of his ability to create shots whenever he wanted to.

"I admire the way he creates a shot and plays where he wants to. He picks up the ball very early and that is special," he said about Rohit who scored five hundreds in last year's World Cup in England.

Rested for the just-concluded T20 series against Sri Lanka, Rohit will be back to opening the innings when India face Australia in the first of three one-day internationals in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Abbas, who was among the first Asian batsmen to make 100 first-class hundreds, said Virat Kohli, without an iota of doubt, is the backbone of the Indian team.

"I admire Rohit because I enjoy his batting and when I am watching him bat people in my house ask what about Virat Kohli, and I tell them 'look I am not saying Kohli is less'.

"Kohli is Kohli. Let me put it this way, I get satisfaction watching them both bat."

Abbas also put down the success of the Indian team to its cricket board not making too many changes to its domestic circuit and inflow of money.

"The money has made a big difference to the players because now they realise that they just have to focus on their game and play like professionals and the rewards they get are great. They have financially been given so much security by their board.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 13, 2020 20:13:14 IST

Tags : Cricket, India, Indian Cricket Team, Rohit Sharma, Sports, SportsTracker, Team India, Virat Kohli, Zaheer Abbas

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all