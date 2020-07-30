Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi rates MS Dhoni over Ricky Ponting as captain

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has chosen MS Dhoni over Ricky Ponting as a better captain. In a Twitter QandA, the all-rounder revealed why he picked the former India skipper as the better captain.

Afridi held the interactive session on Wednesday, where one user asked him to decide between the two legendary captains.

“Better captain Dhoni or Ponting? Lala choice,” a Twitter user asked to which Afridi responded, “I rate Dhoni a bit higher than Ponting as he developed a new team full of youngsters.”

Dhoni captained the Indian team without most of their established players to win the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, before going on to win the 2011 World Cup. Two years later, he led India to the 2013 Champions Trophy victory as well.

Ponting, on the other hand, was at the forefront of Australia’s two successive ODI World Cup titles in 2003 and 2007.

Dhoni has led India in 332 matches across all formats of the game, out of which the team won 178. His win percentage is 53.61. The former skipper is all set to be back in action when the Indian Premier League (IPL) begins in a few months.

Ponting was the Australian skipper in 324 matches. They won 220 of the 324 matches, giving him the best win percentage among all captains in world cricket.

During the course of the interaction, Afridi also revealed that the best batsmen he bowled to were Brian Lara and AB de Villiers.

When asked about his favourite footballer, Afridi picked Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Mesut Ozil.

Earlier this month, the former cricketer had tested negative for COVID-19 along with his wife and daughters after initially testing positive for the virus.