Former Pakistan skipper Javed Miandad alleges India not a 'safe' country for teams to tour, advises ICC to take action
In the backdrop of nation-wide protests in India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Miandad added that Indians are fighting among themselves which could be a threat to the touring teams.
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs PUD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs UTT Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN Vs AND Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 JHA Vs HAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs GOA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs HP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MUM Vs RLY Railways beat Mumbai by 10 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ Vs KER Gujarat beat Kerala by 90 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: Left Front, Congress take out joint anti-CAA rally in Kolkata
-
With US assistance no longer guaranteed, Saudi Arabia adopts a new strategy: Talks with regional foes
-
From Game of Thrones to Fleabag, alternative endings to shows and films that deserved better conclusions
-
Sensex rallies 411 points, Nifty above 12,200-mark; bank stocks spurt ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's meet with PSB heads tomorrow
-
Domestic silence amid nationwide protests an act of extreme privilege: Idea of the Indian family needs rewriting
-
Badminton in 2019: Lakshya Sen’s rise in rankings coincide with steep drop in form of India’s elite shuttlers
-
NDA government: What’s new, what’s changed and what’s missing? An assessment of the last five years
-
A matriarch of Smit's founding family looks back on how things have changed in the Meghalaya village
-
Goa Photo Festival chronicles the pathos in people's lives, their private spaces, and food practices
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad has alleged that India is not a 'safe' country and requested the International Cricket Council (ICC) to take necessary safety measures for teams touring the nation.
In the backdrop of nation-wide protests in India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Miandad added that Indians are fighting among themselves which could be a threat to the touring teams.
File image of Javed Miandad. Reuters
"Other countries are better than India because there they are fighting with the people, their own people. Look at that, what’s going on? ICC must take action,” he said in a video uploaded on PakPassion.net.
“Now you can see, now we will see the justice from ICC, what are they going to do and what they are going to say to the world,” the cricketer added.
In the video, he also asserted that Pakistan is a much safer country than India when it comes to hosting matches.
“Not Pakistan but India is not a safe country for any tourist or anybody. As human beings, we sportspersons should also stand up and condemn them."
Before Miandad, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani had admitted India were a far greater 'security risk' than Pakistan, saying, “At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan."
"No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying positive image of Pakistan worldwide," he added.
Test cricket returned to Pakistan after a decade with a two-match series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. Rawalpindi and Karachi hosted Pakistan’s first Tests on home soil since a militant attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in Lahore in 2009.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 27, 2019 19:09:09 IST
Also See
PCB rubbishes talk of Pakistan cricketers being ignored by BCB for 'Asia XI vs World XI' T20 games in Bangladesh
Pakistan Cricket Board says Bangladesh 'reluctant' to tour country for Test series despite ICC assurances
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Seamer Shaheen Afridi makes racist remark at reporter during press conference