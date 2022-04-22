Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir signs for English county club Gloucestershire

  • Agence France-Presse
  • April 22nd, 2022
  • 17:06:43 IST

London: English county cricket club Gloucestershire announced on Friday they had signed former Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir on a three-match deal.

File image of Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir. AFP

File image of Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir. AFP

The 30-year-old, who played 36 Tests, 61 one-day internationals and 50 Twenty20s, will be available for Gloucestershire's County Championship division one games against Surrey, Hampshire and Somerset.

Amir will provide cover for fellow Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah, who has been ruled out of action for the next month with a shoulder injury.

Amir, who received a five-year ban from cricket for his part in a 2010 spot-fixing scandal, said: "The County Championship is an amazing competition and I can't wait to get going with Gloucestershire.

"I love playing in English conditions and I'm feeling really good, so I hope I can perform well for the team."

Gloucestershire's performance director Steve Snell said: "We are delighted to have signed a bowler of Amir's calibre.

"We will sadly be without Naseem for a few weeks due to injury and while we help him get back to full fitness, Amir will provide us with quality and international experience in our seam attack for what is a strong first division competition."

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 22, 2022 17:06:43 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians eyeing 'collective effort' to get off the mark, says Jaydev Unadkat
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians eyeing 'collective effort' to get off the mark, says Jaydev Unadkat

Mumbai Indians are on the verge of elimination with six straight losses and Rohit Sharma and Co will have to get the better off Chennai Super Kings on Thursday to stay afloat.

On this day in 2017: Chris Gayle became first batter to reach 10000-run mark in T20 cricket
First Cricket News

On this day in 2017: Chris Gayle became first batter to reach 10000-run mark in T20 cricket

On 18 April 2017, the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot witnessed a momentous event as Chris Gayle achieved the feat in the Indian Premier League match between his side Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujrat Lions.

IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik has presented very strong case for India comeback, says Virat Kohli
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik has presented very strong case for India comeback, says Virat Kohli

Kathik, who has been playing the role of a finisher for RCB, has had the highest strike rate among the leading run-getters in the tournament scoring 197 runs in six innings at 209.57.