First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 2nd T20I Jan 07, 2020
IND vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 2 Jan 06, 2020
NAM vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 runs
ICC CWC League 2 Jan 08, 2020
OMA vs NAM
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
ICC CWC League 2 Jan 09, 2020
UAE vs NAM
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt 'surprised' by teammate Danish Kaneria's claims of humiliation for being Hindu

Former Pakistan batsman Salman Butt has expressed surprise at his one time teammate Danish Kaneria's claim that he was humiliated for being a Hindu player after former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar raked up the controversy.

Press Trust of India, Jan 07, 2020 23:06:01 IST

Karachi: Tainted former Pakistan Test captain Salman Butt has expressed surprise at his one time teammate Danish Kaneria's claim that he was humiliated for being a Hindu player after former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar raked up the controversy.

Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt surprised by teammate Danish Kanerias claims of humiliation for being Hindu

File image of former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt. Getty Images

"I am surprised by Kaneria's comments. Because I was in the team from 2003 to 2010 and played a lot of matches with Kaneria and not once did I ever see anyone disrespecting or harassing him for being a Hindu," Butt said.

Last month, Akhtar sparked a furore when he said that Kaneria was humiliated by some players because he was a Hindu, was not given due credit and some even refused to eat food with him because of his faith.

Kaneria admitted that there were a "few players" who targetted him for being a Hindu during his time with the national team but he never felt the urge or the pressure to change his religion.

Butt, who served a five-year ban for spot-fixing, said every effort was made to ensure Kaneria had full freedom as his playing for Pakistan painted a very good image of Pakistan cricket.

"Kaneria being the only Hindu player in the side was a big plus for Pakistan cricket and in fact, I know for a fact that the captains made a point to ensure that Kaneria was made to feel comfortable in the team," he said.

Butt said he never saw Kaneria feeling uncomfortable or upset over anything.

"No doubt, he is a top bowler and served us well, winning us many matches. But I was surprised when he seconded Shoaib Akhtar's comments on him being ill-treated in the team and did not deny them," said the former Test opener.

"If anything I would ask Shoaib and Danish to both name those players who they claim mistreated Danish," Butt said.

Pakistan's former manager and coach Haroon Rasheed also denied that Kaneria was ill-treated in the team because he was a Hindu.

"Nothing of that sort happened and I always ensured that religion was never made an issue in the team. Everyone was equal and treated fairly."

Akmal brothers, Kamran and Umar, who played with Kaneria in the Pakistan team, also denied there was any incident where the leg-spinner was targeted for being a Hindu or humiliated.

"In the Pakistan team, everyone is a Pakistan player. I don't recall a single time when anyone tried to ill-treat Kaneria because of his religion," Kamran said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 23:06:01 IST

Tags : Danish Kaneria, Pakistan, Salman Butt, Shoaib Akhtar, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all