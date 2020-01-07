Former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt 'surprised' by teammate Danish Kaneria's claims of humiliation for being Hindu
Former Pakistan batsman Salman Butt has expressed surprise at his one time teammate Danish Kaneria's claim that he was humiliated for being a Hindu player after former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar raked up the controversy.
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs AP Sikkim drew with Arunachal Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs CHA Nagaland drew with Chandigarh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs PUD Puducherry beat Meghalaya by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MAN Goa beat Manipur by an innings and 360 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NAM Vs UAE United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL Match Abandoned
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 189 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs NAM - Jan 8th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs NAM - Jan 9th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 9th, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs PUN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ vs GUJ - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs BEN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
48 hours after JNU attack, no arrests, no action against ABVP; Delhi Police's response starkly different from Jamia clashes
-
Fate of 10 Indian widows of Islamic State terrorists, imprisoned in Afghanistan, casts new light on movement that led dozens from Kashmir to Kerala into Nangarhar
-
Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wants to put country's stamp on reprisal for US killing of top general
-
Dibakar Banerjee’s Ghost Stories segment is a scathing take on current politics, reaffirming his cinematic mastery
-
Economic slowdown fallout: GDP growth estimated to drop to 5% in FY20 on deceleration in manufacturing sector
-
ATP Cup 2020: Russia sweep Norway to join Australia, Serbia, Britain in quarters; Canada eliminate Germany
-
Why AAP didn't go for Ayushman Bharat in Delhi: Its own healthcare scheme outweighs Centre’s nationwide plan
-
Post-nationalism and the notion of ‘ordinary’ person: How India shifted from a people-driven republic to a State-driven one
-
Chennai: How a restored wetland brought relief to residents in city's drought-prone area
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Karachi: Tainted former Pakistan Test captain Salman Butt has expressed surprise at his one time teammate Danish Kaneria's claim that he was humiliated for being a Hindu player after former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar raked up the controversy.
File image of former Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt. Getty Images
"I am surprised by Kaneria's comments. Because I was in the team from 2003 to 2010 and played a lot of matches with Kaneria and not once did I ever see anyone disrespecting or harassing him for being a Hindu," Butt said.
Last month, Akhtar sparked a furore when he said that Kaneria was humiliated by some players because he was a Hindu, was not given due credit and some even refused to eat food with him because of his faith.
Kaneria admitted that there were a "few players" who targetted him for being a Hindu during his time with the national team but he never felt the urge or the pressure to change his religion.
Butt, who served a five-year ban for spot-fixing, said every effort was made to ensure Kaneria had full freedom as his playing for Pakistan painted a very good image of Pakistan cricket.
"Kaneria being the only Hindu player in the side was a big plus for Pakistan cricket and in fact, I know for a fact that the captains made a point to ensure that Kaneria was made to feel comfortable in the team," he said.
Butt said he never saw Kaneria feeling uncomfortable or upset over anything.
"No doubt, he is a top bowler and served us well, winning us many matches. But I was surprised when he seconded Shoaib Akhtar's comments on him being ill-treated in the team and did not deny them," said the former Test opener.
"If anything I would ask Shoaib and Danish to both name those players who they claim mistreated Danish," Butt said.
Pakistan's former manager and coach Haroon Rasheed also denied that Kaneria was ill-treated in the team because he was a Hindu.
"Nothing of that sort happened and I always ensured that religion was never made an issue in the team. Everyone was equal and treated fairly."
Akmal brothers, Kamran and Umar, who played with Kaneria in the Pakistan team, also denied there was any incident where the leg-spinner was targeted for being a Hindu or humiliated.
"In the Pakistan team, everyone is a Pakistan player. I don't recall a single time when anyone tried to ill-treat Kaneria because of his religion," Kamran said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 07, 2020 23:06:01 IST
Also See
Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria says he never felt pressure to convert religion despite being 'targetted' by few players
Shoaib Akhtar says only 'one or two' Pakistan teammates mistreated Danish Kaneria for his religious identity
Danish Kaneria couldn't have played 10 years for Pakistan had there been bias against minority Hindu community, says Javed Miandad