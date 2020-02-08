First Cricket
Former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan hails Virat Kohli as only modern-day great destined to become legend

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan believes Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the only batsman among the current generation who is destined to break many more records and become a legend.

Press Trust of India, Feb 08, 2020 12:06:13 IST

Karachi: Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan believes Indian skipper Virat Kohli is the only batsman among the current generation who is destined to break many more records and become a legend.

Former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan hails Virat Kohli as only modern-day great destined to become legend

File image of Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

The former Test skipper, who ended his international career in the 2004 home series against India, lamented that the quality of batsmen and bowlers had gone down compared to the 1980s and 90s era.

"I see Kohli as the only one among the current generation of batsman who is destined to break many records as well as become a legend," he said on Gsports show on GTV News.

However, Khan was disappointed with the quality of cricketers in the current Pakistan team.

"I look at the Pakistan team and we lack match-winners or game changes like we had in the 80s or 90s. When I was in the team, they were so many match-winners and we all knew someone would do it that day. That was class."

The former chief selector and Pakistan team manager lamented that Pakistan cricket had fallen behind Indian cricket because of a lack of match winners.

"I credit Mahendra Singh Dhoni for changing the face of Indian cricket. He really turned them around and saw through what Sourav Ganguly had started. That is why India is producing so many quality players and they have strong bench strength," he said.

Khan also criticised Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq for accepting the dual responsibility.

"In our cricket culture which is different from other nations, this experiment is not working. Imagine the state of mind of a player in the dressing room. If he shares something about his game or personal life with the head coach, which players do, he must think twice about it because the head coach is also the chief selector," he said.

Khan said when he was manager and chief selector of the Pakistan team before the 2015 World Cup, the former chairman of the board, Najam Sethi had also offered him the post of head coach.

"Sethi said do all three jobs but I said thank you because I knew it would not work in our culture and I think it is too much burden on one person. As a manager, you can afford to be the chief selector as you are part of the tour selection committee. But Misbah should have refused and I think he will rue his decision later on," he said.

He also criticised Misbah's indecisiveness as head coach and chief selector and said it was hurting Pakistan cricket and was halting the development of players.

"Look when I was manager I saw how indecisive Misbah could be so I was surprised when the board offered him two such key positions which both require strong and prompt decision making," he said.

Khan also lamented the treatment meted out to former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

"You can't imagine that happening anywhere else. It was sad and uncalled for. Not only sacking him as captain in all three formats but also dropping him as a player," he said.

Updated Date: Feb 08, 2020 12:06:13 IST

Tags : India Cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Misbah-Ul-Haq, Moin Khan, Pakistan Cricket, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sourav Ganguly, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli

