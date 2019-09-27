Former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur defends comments directed at successor Misbah-ul-Haq, Wasim Akram
Pakistan's former cricket coach Mickey Arthur on Friday defended his comments that linked former captains Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq to his ousting last month.
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 ZIM Vs NEP Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 JK Vs RAJ Jammu and Kashmir beat Rajasthan by 55 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 18 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS Vs UTT Uttarakhand beat Assam by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs JHA Karnataka beat Jharkhand by 123 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 AP Vs MIZ Mizoram beat Arunachal Pradesh by 7 wickets
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Indian Board Presidents Women XI by 83 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs HKW China Women beat Hong Kong Women by 14 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 KORW Vs JPNW Japan Women beat South Korea Women by 32 runs
- Women's Twenty20 East Asia Cup, 2019 CHNW Vs JPNW China Women beat Japan Women by 5 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 NAM Vs PNG Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, USA, 2019 PNG Vs NAM Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
- Bangladesh Tri-Nation T20I Series, 2019 BAN Vs AFG Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
- South Africa in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs SA South Africa beat India by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Sep 30th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 2nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Sep 29th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW vs SAW - Sep 29th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Sep 30th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS vs NAG - Sep 28th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD vs MAN - Sep 28th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MEG vs CHA - Sep 28th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi UNGA Speech Updates: Terrorism hurts the very principles on which United Nations was founded, says Indian PM
-
Sonia, Rahul Gandhi responsible for tarnishing Manmohan's image, death of Congress party, says economist Jagdish Bhagwati
-
Arms, ammunition dropped at Punjab's Tarn Taran were hidden inside defunct rice mill in Jhabba; six arrests made so far
-
Bard of Blood review: Emraan Hashmi is most impressive in this thrilling, pacy and binge-able Netflix series
-
RBI push to link loans to repo rate will not bring cheers to home-loan borrowers; banks have again found a way not to fall in line
-
Donald Trump impeachment: Whistleblower who exposed US president's Ukraine call is a CIA officer, claim sources
-
NBA India Games 2019: Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings to use long-haul flight to India to strengthen team chemistry
-
All About Music 2019: A by-the-numbers picture of what data from Indian audio-streaming platforms reveals
-
Following a good monsoon after years, Thar desert blooms in Pakistan’s Sindh province
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
Karachi: Pakistan's former cricket coach Mickey Arthur on Friday defended his comments that linked former captains Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq to his ousting last month.
Arthur caused a stir in Pakistani cricket circles earlier this week after he went into detail about his axing in an interview with ESPNcricinfo podcast Stump Mic.
Mickey Arthur's contract was not renewed after Pakistan's disappointing outing in the 2019 World Cup. Getty Images
Following a disappointing World Cup performance, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) set up a committee including Wasim and Misbah to shape the team's future direction.
The committee decided against renewing Arthur's contract, which paved the way for Misbah to be named the country's chief selector and new head coach.
Arthur said he had supported the participation of both Wasim and Misbah on the committee but was disappointed with the decision after placing his trust in them.
"I guess the only disappointment I have out of the whole lot is that there were some people I really trusted who ultimately didn't follow through," said Arthur during the interview.
"And it just happened to be that Misbah was on the committee that didn't renew our contracts and becomes this heir-apparent," he added.
Arthur refused to speak ill of Misbah in the interview.
"Misbah will do a good job, Misbah is a good guy and Pakistan cricket made their decision. I was disappointed because I loved every second of that job."
The comments caused a stir in Pakistani media, where cricket gossip is widely reported.
Speaking to AFP by phone from Perth, said he had the right to speak his mind after faithfully serving the team for three years.
"I was dignified in my comments because I love Pakistan, the players I worked with, spent time with for three years and respect Misbah and Wasim," Arthur told AFP.
"I felt disappointed because I had some unfinished business to do with the Pakistan team and would have loved to continue. But now we have moved on and I wish Pakistan team the best of luck under Misbah."
Wasim and Misbah both defended their actions following the World Cup.
"I have played for Pakistan and I serve Pakistan cricket in some capacity or the other, so when I was asked to join the committee to decide about the head coach I gave my honest opinion," Wasim told AFP in Karachi.
Misbah added that Arthur was entitled to his opinion.
"I think what he has said is his opinion," said Misbah. "Whatever he has thought he has said. I always say that everyone has his opinion.
"As a member of the cricket committee we gave our honest opinion. I had good relations with Mickey," he added.
"Good relations are always there and will remain there."
Updated Date:
Sep 27, 2019 19:44:16 IST
Also See
Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik allowed to skip Sri Lanka series; Ahmed Shahzad, Umar Akmal named among 20 probables
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed set to retain ODI, T20 captaincy for upcoming series
'No more biryani': Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq changes players' diet and nutrition plans