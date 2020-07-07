Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis heaps praise on Virat Kohli's fitness

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of the fittest players in the world of cricket. The player often posts pictures and videos on his social media handles about his fitness regime that he abides by religiously and also follows a healthy diet. Now, former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis heaped praises for Kohli's fitness.

Speaking to GloFans in a chat show 'Q20' on Twitter, Younis said that Kohli has set the fitness bar for players across the world.

According to a report in DNA, Younissaid that Kohli has also evolved cricket across all format since he made his debut.

"Virat Kohli has evolved the game and all the formats of the modern-day including T20 cricket, one-day (cricket) suits him a lot and he is brilliant in Test matches (as well). But the biggest difference he brought to cricket that is followed and watched worldwide is his fitness," Waqar said.

He further said, "We all like him (Kohli)" because he is fit and is always in your face. The Indian captain in your face and want to prove that he is the best and is a fighter.

Kohli has made his debut in 2008 ODI and since then he has transformed himself into the best cricketers in all the formats of the game.

Younis also praised India`s performance against Pakistan in the World Cup games and ODI cricket.