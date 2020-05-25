First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former Pakistan captain Salim Malik promises to answer questionnaire given by PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit honestly

Pakistan's tainted former captain Salim Malik has received a letter from PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit, asking him to respond to a set of questions which include those pertaining to his meetings with some people in London in 2011.

Press Trust of India, May 25, 2020 10:55:43 IST

Karachi: Pakistan's tainted former captain Salim Malik has received a letter from PCB's Anti-Corruption Unit, asking him to respond to a set of questions which include those pertaining to his meetings with some people in London in 2011.

Former Pakistan captain Salim Malik promises to answer questionnaire given by PCBs Anti-Corruption Unit honestly

File image of Salim Malik. Getty Images

Malik, who was banned for life in 2000 by a judicial commission for match-fixing but was cleared by a sessions court in 2008, had launched a campaign to force the Pakistan Cricket Board to give him clearance to get back to cricket activities.

The 57-year-old said he will be replying to the questions with all honesty as he bids to return to cricket again.

"I have sent the questionnaire to my lawyers and I am going to answer to each and each every question honestly. I have had enough of keeping quiet. I will now write down the truth," he said.

Malik said the questions pertained to his career as a Pakistan captain, players and events leading to his ban and thereafter.

Malik said he was made a scapegoat in 2000 and now he was fed up with the situation.

"Others named in the same report have gone on to get big positions in cricket and are working. I have been struggling for past 20 years to get permission to get involved in coaching. Why is it like this when my ban has been lifted," he said.

Malik, who played 103 Tests and over 200 ODIs, said he was keen to get clearance as his son was a very talented player and he didn't want him to suffer because of him.

"They didn't select him for junior level saying he was overage which is not right. But I want my son to play on merit. If he is good he should get his chances."

The Justice Malik Qayyum banned Malik for life in 2000 but had also outlined a number of recommendations pertaining to other players questioned in the inquiry, who were deemed to not have cooperated in the probe.

Updated Date: May 25, 2020 10:55:43 IST

Tags : Anti Corruption Unit, Cricket, ODI Cricket, Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Cricket Team, PCB, Salim Malik, Test Cricket


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all