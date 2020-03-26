First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former New Zealand cricketer Iain O'Brien resorts to crowd-funding to raise money for flight back home in UK

O'Brien played 22 Tests, 10 ODIs and four T20Is for New Zealand but now lives with his wife Rosie and two kids in the UK.

Press Trust of India, Mar 26, 2020 14:55:02 IST

Christchurch: Desperate to reunite with his family in the UK, stranded former New Zealand pacer Iain O'Brien has resorted to crowd-funding to arrange for his tickets after his flights were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 43-year-old from is seeking donations through social networking site Twitter to fund his way back home.

Former New Zealand cricketer Iain OBrien resorts to crowd-funding to raise money for flight back home in UK

Ian O'Brien played 22 Tests, 10 ODIs and four T20Is for New Zealand. Image: Twitter @iainobrien

"Ok, so trying to raise some money to pay for this flight back to the UK, O'Brien wrote on his handle.

"I have an idea. If anyone would love a 20 min Skype/vid call, one on one, talk about all things cricket, politics, sausages, mental health, Sachin, etc.

"If you'd like that & can spare a couple of $, DM me."

O'Brien played 22 Tests, 10 ODIs and four T20Is for New Zealand but now lives with his wife Rosie and two kids in the UK.

The coronavirus outbreak has so far claimed more than 21,000 lives and infected over 4,00,000 globally, prompting countries to shut down borders.

O'Brien, who was in New Zealand to deal with some mental health issues, had earlier said that he is worried about his wife's health as she has a lung condition, which puts her at great risk in the rapidly-spreading virus.

"The big bit for me is my wife has a lung condition where if she gets any sort of chest infection it can take time off her life," O'Brien was quoted as saying by the 'stuff.co.nz'.

"This virus could kill her. With a couple of kids for her to deal with, and her mum is 80, there's a fair bit on her plate at the moment. I would be kind of keen to take some of that stress off her but I think I'm just adding to it at the moment.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2020 14:55:02 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, Iain O’Brien, New Zealand

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all