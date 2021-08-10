Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns on life support, says report

  • Agence France-Presse
  • August 10th, 2021
  • 19:05:06 IST

Wellington: Former New Zealand cricket star Chris Cairns was on life support in Australia following a serious cardiac problem, the Newshub website reported Tuesday.

Cairns, one of New Zealand's all-time greats, suffered an aortic dissection — a tear in the body's main artery — last week in Canberra and is understood to have had several surgeries since, Newshub said.

However, the former Black Caps skipper "has not responded to treatment as hoped", Newshub said, adding that the 51-year-old "will be transferred to a specialist hospital in Sydney".

File picture of Chris Cairns. AFP

File picture of Chris Cairns. AFP

AFP has reached out to New Zealand Cricket for comment. The cricket website ESPNcricinfo said an NZC spokesman had declined comment to them, citing respect for Cairns' privacy.

Cairns had a successful 17-year international career as an all-rounder, playing 62 Tests and 215 one-day internationals.

He amassed more than 3,000 Test runs and close to 5,000 in ODIs while crossing the 200-wicket mark in both formats.

Cairns was named one of Wisden's cricketers of the year in 2000, and awarded the New Zealand order of merit when he retired from Tests in 2004.

But his image was tarred by match-fixing allegations at the end of his career. A legal case against him in Britain ended with an acquittal.

Updated Date: August 10, 2021 19:05:06 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

The Hundred: Trent Rockets' head coach Andy Flower ruled out of competition after testing positive COVID-19
First Cricket News

The Hundred: Trent Rockets' head coach Andy Flower ruled out of competition after testing positive COVID-19

Rockets player Steven Mullaney and another, also unnamed, support staff member have been withdrawn from the fixture against Northern Superchargers after being identified as close contacts.

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch rescheduled match
First Cricket News

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch rescheduled match

Here are all the details you need to know as far as the second T20I between Sri Lanka and India is concerned.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Mumbai invited by Oman to play T20 games ahead of showpiece event
First Cricket News

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Mumbai invited by Oman to play T20 games ahead of showpiece event

It is understood that Duleep Mendis, who is a senior office-bearer of Oman Cricket, approached Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to send its team to the Arab nation.