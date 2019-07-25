First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 5 Jul 24, 2019
NEP vs MAL
Nepal beat Malaysia by 7 wickets
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 3 Jul 23, 2019
QAT vs NEP
Qatar beat Nepal by 4 wickets
BAN in SL Jul 26, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
BAN in SL Jul 28, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson set to apply for role of Team India's head coach, claims report

Hesson was the coach of the Kiwi side between 2012 and 2018, which saw his team reach the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2015 which saw them lose to the then champions Australia.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 25, 2019 21:55:03 IST

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson is set to apply for the role of the Indian cricket team's head coach, it was reported on Thursday.

A report in CricketNext stated that Hesson was interested in applying for the job, the last date for which is 30 July.

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson set to apply for role of Team Indias head coach, claims report

File image of Mike Hesson. Reuters

Current head coach Ravi Shastri, who took over the reins from Anil Kumble in 2017, received a 45-day extension in his contract following the conclusion of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Virat Kohli and Co suffered a semi-final exit to eventual runners-up New Zealand, coached by Gary Stead.

Hesson was the coach of the Kiwi side between 2012 and 2018, which saw his team reach the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2015 which saw them lose to the then champions Australia.

“Hesson is very much interested in applying for the head coach’s position,” a source was quoted saying to CricketNext.

“He has spent a couple of months in India already working with Kings XI in IPL as well as doing television work with the hosts' broadcasters. He’ll love to work with a high-profile team like India after a highly successful stint with New Zealand," the source added.

The 44-year-old also coached the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kings XI Punjab earlier this year. However, this means that Hesson will need to provide an affidavit to clear him from potential 'conflict of interest'.

Earlier this year, former India coach Gary Kirsten had applied for the same post in the women's team, while he was associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“Gary Kirsten applied for the women coach’s job earlier this year when he was still employed with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He had to furnish an affidavit to the BCCI stating that he would give up his position with the IPL franchise if he was selected for the job. Although Kirsten was the first choice of the ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), he couldn’t accept the position because he was not able to fulfill the terms of the affidavit,” a senior BCCI official said to CricketNext.

Team India will now embark on a full-fledged tour to West Indies in August. They will play three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests. The first and the second T20Is will be in Florida, the United States on 3 and 4 August respectively. The teams will return to the Caribbean for the rest of the series.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 21:55:03 IST

Tags : BCCI, Board Of Control For Cricket In India, Cricket, India, Indian Cricket Team, Indian Premier League, IPL, Kings XI Punjab, Mike Hesson, New Zealand, Ravi Shastri, Sports, SportsTracker, Team India

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 Australia 5543 111
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 New Zealand 4737 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all