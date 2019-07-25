Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson is set to apply for the role of the Indian cricket team's head coach, it was reported on Thursday.

A report in CricketNext stated that Hesson was interested in applying for the job, the last date for which is 30 July.

Current head coach Ravi Shastri, who took over the reins from Anil Kumble in 2017, received a 45-day extension in his contract following the conclusion of the ICC Cricket World Cup. Virat Kohli and Co suffered a semi-final exit to eventual runners-up New Zealand, coached by Gary Stead.

Hesson was the coach of the Kiwi side between 2012 and 2018, which saw his team reach the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2015 which saw them lose to the then champions Australia.

“Hesson is very much interested in applying for the head coach’s position,” a source was quoted saying to CricketNext.

“He has spent a couple of months in India already working with Kings XI in IPL as well as doing television work with the hosts' broadcasters. He’ll love to work with a high-profile team like India after a highly successful stint with New Zealand," the source added.

The 44-year-old also coached the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Kings XI Punjab earlier this year. However, this means that Hesson will need to provide an affidavit to clear him from potential 'conflict of interest'.

Earlier this year, former India coach Gary Kirsten had applied for the same post in the women's team, while he was associated with Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“Gary Kirsten applied for the women coach’s job earlier this year when he was still employed with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He had to furnish an affidavit to the BCCI stating that he would give up his position with the IPL franchise if he was selected for the job. Although Kirsten was the first choice of the ad-hoc Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), he couldn’t accept the position because he was not able to fulfill the terms of the affidavit,” a senior BCCI official said to CricketNext.

Team India will now embark on a full-fledged tour to West Indies in August. They will play three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests. The first and the second T20Is will be in Florida, the United States on 3 and 4 August respectively. The teams will return to the Caribbean for the rest of the series.