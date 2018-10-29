First Cricket
Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson replaces Brad Hodge as Kings XI Punjab head coach ahead of IPL 2019

Mike Hesson is the third New Zealander to be appointed as head coach in IPL after Daniel Vettori and Stephen Fleming.

Press Trust of India, October 29, 2018

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson has been appointed as the head coach of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab on a two-year contract, replacing Australia's Brad Hodge.

Hesson stepped down as New Zealand coach in June with less than a year to go for the 2019 World Cup in England, saying "he wanted a break from the rigours of international cricket".

File image of Mike Hesson. Reuters

File image of Mike Hesson. Reuters

KXIP CEO Satish Menon confirmed Hesson's appointment.

"We were in talks with many reputed coaches before zeroing on Hesson. He has been appointed on a two-year contract," Menon told PTI.

The New Zealander will get to pick his support staff and it remains to be seen if Virender Sehwag, who was the team mentor till last season, stays on board.

Former players Daniel Vettori and Stephen Fleming are the other New Zealanders who have been appointed head coach in the cash-rich IPL.

It was only under Hesson's guidance that New Zealand reached the 2015 World Cup final.

KXIP have never won the IPL and their last appearance in the play-offs came in 2014, when they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2018

