Former New Zealand captain Glenn Turner picks Kane Williamson over Virat Kohli for tough batting conditions

Virat Kohli may be the so called biggest batting star in world cricket at the moment but if former New Zealand captain Glenn Turner has to pick a batsman for tough conditions it would be Kane Williamson.

Turner was recently asked to pick between Kohli and Williamson and he said he would pick Williamson for challenging batting conditions due to his familiarity with seaming and swinging conditions.

However, Turner added that the India skipper would perform better on a good batting track due to his natural tendency to dominate.

In an interaction with The Telegraph, Turner said, "The significant differences between talented batsmen are generated by the playing conditions they were brought up on, along with their personalities."

Turner went on to explain his decision by adding that Kohli is less likely to have been exposed to seaming pitches. On the other hand, Williamson will have experienced those conditions more frequently.

Turner said that Kohli’s personality appears to be more naturally aggressive and confrontational than Williamson’s. However, this does not leave either of them with less determination to succeed.

“Their main motivation to succeed is contrasting, but so what!" he added.

Recently, former India coach Gary Kirsten spoke highly about how the India skipper has transformed his game. Kirsten said he saw "great abilities and talent" in Kohli early on, but he also felt that the right-handed batsman was not playing up to his potential.

The former coach revealed he then had a conversation with Kohli about keeping his shots down the ground, which has eventually led to great results for the Indian batsman.

Kohli has 27 Test centuries and 43 ODI hundreds to his name. He is placed at the top in ICC ODI rankings, second in Tests, and tenth in T20Is.