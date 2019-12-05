Former Mumbai cricketer Robin Morris was arrested by police on charges of kidnapping. As per an Indian Express report, Morris, kidnapped a 43-year-old loan agent after he failed to return a chunk of the amount that Morris had given him to help clear his Rs 3 crore loan.

Not to forget, Morris was caught in a sting operation for alleged involvement in pitch-doctoring in three cricket games including India.

Morris, along with his four friends kidnapped a loan agent from Kurla and kept him at his house in Versova in Mumbai.

"Morris wanted a loan of Rs 3 crore a few years ago. He got in touch with the complainant (loan agent) through a mutual friend," the police was quoted as saying in the report.

The agent asked for Rs 7 Lakh as commission for getting Morris' loan sanctioned. Morris agreed to pay him the sum.

"The complainant took the commission but failed to provide Rs 3 crore loan sanction to Morris. Morris had been asking him to return the commission since more than a year," the police officer added.

After not having received the full amount from the agent for more than a year, Morris decided to call him to a restaurant in Kurla and kidnap him with the help of his friends. He then demanded the remaining sum from the family, who reached out to the police.

Morris has played 42 First-Class, 51 List A, and 2 T20 matches for Mumbai.

