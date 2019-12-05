Former Mumbai cricketer Robin Morris arrested in case of kidnapping loan agent
Morris, kidnapped a 43-year-old load agent after he failed to return a chunk of the amount that Morris had given him to help clear his Rs 3 crore loan
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW Vs MDVW Bangladesh Women beat Maldives Women by 249 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 MDVW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat Maldives Women by 249 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Nepal Women by 10 wickets
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW Vs SLW Bangladesh Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs BHU Nepal beat Bhutan by 141 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand drew with England
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 5th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW vs SLW - Dec 6th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT vs JK - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Parliament LIVE Updates: In Rajya Sabha, JD(U), Opposition slam Taxation (Amendment) Bill; NDA ally says legislation 'messed up' after modifications
-
RBI policy: Central bank’s pessimistic GDP growth forecast, rate pause put ball in Narendra Modi govt’s court
-
Over 91% of Nirbhaya Fund unused, says Centre: Politicians fulminating over rape cases must put their money where their mouth is
-
Premier League: Gulf between local rivals Liverpool, Everton widens; 'overconfident' Spurs stopped by Manchester United
-
Donald Trump impeachment hearings: Not standing up to president who abuses power would be wrong precedent, says Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal
-
Sharad Pawar's latest revelations have allowed NCP chief to position himself as 'super CM' of Maharashtra, a status Bal Thackeray enjoyed in 90s
-
Pati, Patni aur Woh revisited: Ahead of the release of the remake, here's why BR Chopra's classic hasn't aged well
-
Pankaj Kapur’s Dopehri never ends: Actor discusses publishing his first book, taking Amma Bi's story to the stage
-
Pakistan’s electric vehicle policy is ambitious, but money, vested lobbies may prove hurdles
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Former Mumbai cricketer Robin Morris was arrested by police on charges of kidnapping. As per an Indian Express report, Morris, kidnapped a 43-year-old loan agent after he failed to return a chunk of the amount that Morris had given him to help clear his Rs 3 crore loan.
Not to forget, Morris was caught in a sting operation for alleged involvement in pitch-doctoring in three cricket games including India.
Representational image. Getty Images
Morris, along with his four friends kidnapped a loan agent from Kurla and kept him at his house in Versova in Mumbai.
"Morris wanted a loan of Rs 3 crore a few years ago. He got in touch with the complainant (loan agent) through a mutual friend," the police was quoted as saying in the report.
The agent asked for Rs 7 Lakh as commission for getting Morris' loan sanctioned. Morris agreed to pay him the sum.
"The complainant took the commission but failed to provide Rs 3 crore loan sanction to Morris. Morris had been asking him to return the commission since more than a year," the police officer added.
After not having received the full amount from the agent for more than a year, Morris decided to call him to a restaurant in Kurla and kidnap him with the help of his friends. He then demanded the remaining sum from the family, who reached out to the police.
Morris has played 42 First-Class, 51 List A, and 2 T20 matches for Mumbai.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 05, 2019 17:03:27 IST
Also See
Former England captain Bob Willis passes away aged 70 after prolonged battle against illness
Punjab Cricket Association offers central contracts to 30 top performing domestic players for 2020-21 season
BCCI restores RCA's administrative power in Apex Council meeting; association to function like regular state body