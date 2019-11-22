First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
BAN in IND Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
AFG and WI in IND Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former left-arm spinner Murali Kartik feels the art of spin bowling is dying in India

Former cricketer Murali Kartik feels the art of spin bowling is slowly dying in India, saying currently there are hardly any traditional spinners in the country who can outfox a batsman in the air or with turn.

Press Trust of India, Nov 22, 2019 12:30:49 IST

Former cricketer Murali Kartik feels the art of spin bowling is slowly dying in India, saying currently there are hardly any traditional spinners in the country who can outfox a batsman in the air or with turn.

Kartik, a former left-arm tweaker who played eight Tests and 37 ODIs for India, lamented the absence of quality spinners in the country, which according to him is a stark contrast from the past.

Former left-arm spinner Murali Kartik feels the art of spin bowling is dying in India

File picture of Murali Kartik. Sportzpics

"We still want a (Muttiah) Muralitharan, a (Shane) Warne or a Daniel Vettori who can beat the batsmen in the air and be aggressive in their own way. That is missing right now," Kartik said.

"There was a time when many spinners failed to get selected in their respective state teams as there was tough competition. But, now the Indian spin bowling coffer is literally bare, by which I mean old-fashioned spinners. There are some who can dart the ball but a spinner is someone who spins," he said.

The 43-year-old, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, said it was alarming to witness the drop in quality.

"Nowadays, one can stand and deposit a bowler right behind his head. I feel the drop in quality. We were taught that we had to outfox batsmen in the flight or get hit. Our escape route was not to push fielders at long on or long off and get a catch," Kartik said on the sidelines of the launch of 'Wizards - The Story of Indian Spin Bowling' by author Anindya Dutta.

"From 2011 to 2014, Indian cricket changed after we lost 0-4, 0-4 to Australia and England. We got wickets on pitches that were conducive for seamers."

Kartik also had a piece of advice for wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

"There are certain technical things for Kuldeep Yadav to do. He should not increase pace as it would be counterproductive for him," he said.

Former wicket keeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta agreed with Kartik and said the current crop of spinners are too concerned about getting hit.

"I can understand that with the advent of T20 cricket, a lot has changed but the basics cannot change. This generation of spinners are more scared of getting hit.

"Rarely would someone say I will get the batsman out at slip or silly point. That is a paradigm shift in the mindset of spinners," Dasgupta said.

Dasgupta said the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI's decision to conduct the first-ever day/night Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens is "a great step forward".

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2019 12:30:49 IST

Tags : Daniel Vettori, Deep Dasgupta, India, Murali Kartik, Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Spin Bowling

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all