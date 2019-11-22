Former left-arm spinner Murali Kartik feels the art of spin bowling is dying in India
Former cricketer Murali Kartik feels the art of spin bowling is slowly dying in India, saying currently there are hardly any traditional spinners in the country who can outfox a batsman in the air or with turn.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 9 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs RAJ Baroda beat Rajasthan by 15 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs JHA Jharkhand beat Punjab by 109 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs DEL Delhi beat Maharashtra by 77 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 30 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND vs BAN - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN vs MUM - Nov 22nd, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs DEL - Nov 22nd, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs JHA - Nov 22nd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt formation LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena CM to complete full 5 years, says Sanjay Raut; Uddhav Thackeray to brief party on talks with Congress, NCP
-
Markets open on a cautious note: Sensex turns choppy, Nifty below 12,000-mark; Infosys among top losers, falls up to 3%
-
BJP calls electoral bonds 'successful attempt to usher in honest money', claims Congress doesn't want transparency in elections
-
After Benjamin Netanyahu's indictment on corruption charges, PM and Israel face uncertain and chaotic future
-
Protesting JNU students deserve your support not condemnation, writes ex-SC judge Markandey Katju
-
Vijender Singh sets sights on bigger things with bout against two-time Commonwealth Games champion Charles Adamu
-
Frozen 2 movie review: Disney sequel offers intrigue, familiarity and heart-warming moments in abundance
-
As Indian mental health research sphere is penetrated by pseudo-spiritual influences, it's time medical bodies stepped up
-
Karachi Biennale 2019: With focus on ecology, questions of whether art can spark change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Former cricketer Murali Kartik feels the art of spin bowling is slowly dying in India, saying currently there are hardly any traditional spinners in the country who can outfox a batsman in the air or with turn.
Kartik, a former left-arm tweaker who played eight Tests and 37 ODIs for India, lamented the absence of quality spinners in the country, which according to him is a stark contrast from the past.
File picture of Murali Kartik. Sportzpics
"We still want a (Muttiah) Muralitharan, a (Shane) Warne or a Daniel Vettori who can beat the batsmen in the air and be aggressive in their own way. That is missing right now," Kartik said.
"There was a time when many spinners failed to get selected in their respective state teams as there was tough competition. But, now the Indian spin bowling coffer is literally bare, by which I mean old-fashioned spinners. There are some who can dart the ball but a spinner is someone who spins," he said.
The 43-year-old, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, said it was alarming to witness the drop in quality.
"Nowadays, one can stand and deposit a bowler right behind his head. I feel the drop in quality. We were taught that we had to outfox batsmen in the flight or get hit. Our escape route was not to push fielders at long on or long off and get a catch," Kartik said on the sidelines of the launch of 'Wizards - The Story of Indian Spin Bowling' by author Anindya Dutta.
"From 2011 to 2014, Indian cricket changed after we lost 0-4, 0-4 to Australia and England. We got wickets on pitches that were conducive for seamers."
Kartik also had a piece of advice for wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
"There are certain technical things for Kuldeep Yadav to do. He should not increase pace as it would be counterproductive for him," he said.
Former wicket keeper-batsman Deep Dasgupta agreed with Kartik and said the current crop of spinners are too concerned about getting hit.
"I can understand that with the advent of T20 cricket, a lot has changed but the basics cannot change. This generation of spinners are more scared of getting hit.
"Rarely would someone say I will get the batsman out at slip or silly point. That is a paradigm shift in the mindset of spinners," Dasgupta said.
Dasgupta said the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI's decision to conduct the first-ever day/night Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens is "a great step forward".
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 22, 2019 12:30:49 IST
Also See
Former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist says Harbhajan Singh was his 'nemesis' right through his career
India vs Bangladesh: Daniel Vettori says visitors are excited to play Day/Night Test and not thinking about negatives
India vs Bangladesh: Daniel Vettori feels early sunset can cause problem for both teams during day-night Test