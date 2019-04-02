First Cricket
Former Indian women's cricket team coach Tushar Arothe arrested in IPL betting racket

Former Indian women's cricket team head coach Tushar Arothe has been arrested in Vadadora in connection with a Indian Premier League betting racket.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 02, 2019 23:23:57 IST

Former Indian women's cricket team head coach Tushar Arothe was arrested in Vadadora in connection with an Indian Premier League betting racket.

File image of Tushar Arothe (L). Reuters

According to a Times of India report, Arothe was taken into custody by the crime branch along with 18 other people, which included two of his business partners Hemang Patel and Nishcha Mitha during a raid on a cafe. All the 19 arrested people were later released on bail.

"We had received a tip-off about the betting activities at the Cafe Stock Exchange in Alkapuri where a big screen was placed to relay IPL matches. We kept a watch there and conducted a raid on Monday night. Some persons sitting in a shed next to the café were in online betting on the IPL match," said Jaydeepsinh Jadeja, DCP (crime).

The police also added that Hemang is in the business of cricket betting and he would accept bets on various mobile apps.

According to PTI, Arothe was given bail by police as he was booked under a bailable offence.

Before taking up the head coach job of Indian women's cricket team, the 52-year-old represented Baroda in Ranji Trophy, playing 114 First Class Matches. He scored 6,105 runs and took 225 wickets in his First Class career. Arothe coached Indian women's team from April 2017 to June 2018 and led India to the World Cup final in England.

"I don't know why I was arrested. If some customers come to my cafe and bet on mobile apps, how would I know that? As far as Hemang is concerned, he is a partner in the cafe but he always sat with his friends. I have no idea that he was placing bets. I have not committed any illegal activity and I will fight it out for my honour," Arothe said after getting released on bail.

