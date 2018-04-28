First Cricket
Former Indian women's captain Diana Edulji refuses to accept Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award

Diana Edulji said ,"Since I am a member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee of administrators of the BCCI, I do not think it is appropriate for me to accept this honour at this juncture."

IANS, April 28, 2018

New Delhi: BCCI's Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Diana Edulji has decided against accepting the Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, announced by the BCCI on Saturday.

In a statement, she said, "I have learnt that the BCCI awards committee (consisting of office bearers of the BCCI and N Ram) has conferred the award on me. Neither me, nor any other member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) were part of this awards committee."

File image of Diana Edulji. AFP

"However, since I am a member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee of administrators of the BCCI, I do not think it is appropriate for me to accept this honour at this juncture.

"I have discussed my decision with my family, friends and well wishers who wholeheartedly support my decision not to accept the award during my tenure as a member of the CoA. In fact, I had made my decision very clear last year as well when my name was suggested for this honour.

"Nevertheless, I would like to thank the members of the BCCI awards committee for considering me worthy of this prestigious honour," she added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier recommended former India batsman and two-time national coach Anshuman Gaekwad and former opener, the late Pankaj Roy, for the prestigious Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award.

The three-member committee, comprising CK Khanna (Acting President), Amitabh Choudhary (Acting Hon. Secretary) and N Ram (eminent journalist), have also nominated former India women's team captain Diana Edulji, and former India batter and coach Sudha Shah for the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award (Women), according to a release.

The committee has recommended Abbas Ali Baig, late Naren Tamhane and late Budhi Kunderan for the BCCI Special Award.

The BCCI Annual Awards will be held before the historic Test between India and Afghanistan in Bengaluru.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2018

Tags : #Abbas Ali Baig #Anshuman Gaekwad #BCCI #BCCI Annual Awards #Budhi Kunderan #COA #Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement #Cricket #Diana Edulji #Naren Tamhane #Pankaj Roy #SportsTracker #Supreme Court

