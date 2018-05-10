First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 41 May 09, 2018
KOL Vs MUM
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 102 runs
IPL | Match 40 May 08, 2018
RAJ Vs PUN
Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab by 15 runs
BANW in SA May 11, 2018
SAW vs BANW
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
BANW in SA May 14, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former Indian Test cricketer Rajinder Pal passes away at the age of 80

Former Delhi cricketer Rajinder Pal, who had represented the country in one Test match, passed away at his Dehradun residence on Wednesday, family sources confirmed.

PTI, May 10, 2018

New Delhi: Former Delhi cricketer Rajinder Pal, who had represented the country in one Test match, passed away at his Dehradun residence on Wednesday, family sources confirmed.

Representative photo. Getty Images

Representative photo. Getty Images

"My elder brother Rajinder Pal passed away yesterday at his Dehradun residence. He was 80 years old and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter," his younger brother Ravinder Pal, also a former first-class cricketer said.

A right-arm medium pacer, Rajinder Pal played his only Test match against England (then known as MCC) during the 1963-64 series at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

He bowled 13 economical overs (0/19 in 11 overs & 0/3 in 2 overs) in that Test but returned wicket-less, which forced the selectors to replace him with a much quicker Ramakant Desai for the next Test match.

Incidentally, along with Rajinder Pal, the other debutant was leg-spin wizard Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, who went onto have a distinguished international career.

However, it was domestic cricket where Rajinder Pal was a force to reckon with, scalping 337 wickets from 98 first class games with 23 five-wicket hauls.

He served Delhi for a decade in Ranji Trophy, followed by stints for Southern Punjab (Punjab had two teams in Ranji then) and Haryana.

After his retirement, he was involved in coaching junior cricketers and settled in Dehradun.

A few months back, he came to Delhi to attend a felicitation function of former state captains organised by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA).

In the function, he regaled everyone with anecdotes of his playing days and his relationship with Tiger Pataudi.

The hurt was palpable in his voice as he felt that Indian cricket establishment didn't give him his due.

Updated Date: May 10, 2018

Tags : #Bhagwat Chandrasekhar #Cricket #Delhi #Delhi And District Cricket Association #England #MCC #Rajinder Pal #Ranji Trophy #SportsTracker #Test Cricket #Tiger Pataudi

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 10 8 2 0 16
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Punjab
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Mumbai
 11 5 6 0 10
5
Kolkata
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Rajasthan
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Delhi
 10 3 7 0 6
DEPENDABLE PLAYER

for today’s match

voting results

Sunil Narine
25%
Dinesh Karthik
26%
Hardik Pandya
28%
Krunal Pandya
22%

IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all