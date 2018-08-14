New Delhi: Former India spinner Ramesh Powar was named head coach of the women's national team on Monday, till the ICC World T20 scheduled to be held in November.

Powar's term will include a tour to Sri Lanka, a bilateral series in the West Indies in October followed by the ICC Women's World T20 in West Indies in November.

"The BCCI has appointed Ramesh Powar as Head Coach of the Indian Women's Team. Powar has now been handed over full-time duties till 30 November, 2018," the Board's secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.

The 40-year-old Mumbaikar was appointed interim coach of the team last month after the resignation of Tushar Arothe. Under Powar, the members of the women's team underwent a camp at National Cricket Academy (NCA).

As per the Supreme Court directive, only a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) — now functional — can appoint a full-time coach on a long-term basis.

Powar is the third coach of women's team in past one and a half year. Prior to Arothe, the post was held by Purnima Rau, who was removed just a few months ahead of the women's World Cup in 2017.

Powar has played 31 ODIs and two Tests from 2004 to 2007, picking 34 wickets with a best of 54 in the 50-over format.