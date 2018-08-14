Former Indian spinner Ramesh Powar appointed head coach of Women's national team till ICC Women's World T20
Ramesh Powar has been interim coach since the resignation of Tushar Arothe, and headed a training camp at the National Cricket Academy for the women's team.
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 178 runs
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by an innings and 159 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 14th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 18th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 20th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Sep 7th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
New Delhi: Former India spinner Ramesh Powar was named head coach of the women's national team on Monday, till the ICC World T20 scheduled to be held in November.
File image of Ramesh Powar. AFP
Powar's term will include a tour to Sri Lanka, a bilateral series in the West Indies in October followed by the ICC Women's World T20 in West Indies in November.
"The BCCI has appointed Ramesh Powar as Head Coach of the Indian Women's Team. Powar has now been handed over full-time duties till 30 November, 2018," the Board's secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a statement.
The 40-year-old Mumbaikar was appointed interim coach of the team last month after the resignation of Tushar Arothe. Under Powar, the members of the women's team underwent a camp at National Cricket Academy (NCA).
As per the Supreme Court directive, only a Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) — now functional — can appoint a full-time coach on a long-term basis.
Powar is the third coach of women's team in past one and a half year. Prior to Arothe, the post was held by Purnima Rau, who was removed just a few months ahead of the women's World Cup in 2017.
Powar has played 31 ODIs and two Tests from 2004 to 2007, picking 34 wickets with a best of 54 in the 50-over format.
Aug 14, 2018
Aug 14, 2018
