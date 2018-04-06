{literal}{/literal} Former Indian cricketer, member of 2011 World Cup winning squad, being probed for links to match-fixing syndicate- Firstcricket News, Firstpost
Former Indian cricketer, member of 2011 World Cup winning squad, being probed for links to match-fixing syndicate

A member of India's 2011 World Cup winning squad is reportedly under the police's scanner for links with an alleged match-fixing syndicate, pertaining to the Rajputana Premier League (RPL), held in Jaipur last year

FirstCricket Staff, April 06, 2018

A member of India's 2011 World Cup winning squad is reportedly under the police's scanner for links with an alleged match-fixing syndicate. The incident pertains to the Rajputana Premier League (RPL), which was organised in Jaipur in July last year and featured club-level cricketers.

A report on The Indian Express said the Rajasthan Police has found that the mastermind of the "organised cricket racket" who partly bankrolled the RPL and had business links with a "former international player who represented India in all three formats of the game".

India's 2011 World Cup winning squad after claiming the trophy. Image courtesy: Getty Images

Additional DGP CID (Crime) Pankaj Kumar Singh was quoted in the report as saying they are "following all leads". "We are currently probing links between private entities, those who are part of the cricket fraternity and officials. We will take action if there is evidence that links them to corruption," he said.

Sources were also quoted in the report as saying the police is probing call record details to investigate further. They said the case is likely to turn "high profile". However, it said, Singh was unwilling to discuss the involvement of the former Indian international cricketer in any greater detail.

The Rajputana Premier League was inaugurated with much fanfare in the presence of several Bollywood and sports personalities, a report in Hindustan Times had revealed back in July. It also said that the police had arrested 14 persons, including six players, for their involvement in match-fixing during the tournament. These included the masterminds Wazir Ali and Bahare Khan.

Police said the two masterminds would arrange for the players as well as umpires for the matches. "Both Ali and Khan would constantly be communicating with bookies in different places and would fix the matches according to instructions received by them," deputy commissioner of police (crime) Vikas Pathak had said.

"We have learnt that on a cricket match that took place on 19 July, the match was deliberately fixed and eventually tied because the bookies had sustained losses and the outcome of a tie the losses were recovered," said Pathak.

Published Date: April 06, 2018 | Updated Date: April 06, 2018

