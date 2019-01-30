Former India cricketer Jacob Martin, who met with a serious road accident in December, is now out of danger and has been moved to general ward after spending nearly a month in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to a report in the Indian Express.

Martin was in a critical condition after suffering several injuries to his lung and liver in the accident and had to resort to life support system.

His family went through a financial crunch due to the increasing expenses on his recovery. The BCCI and his state team, Baroda Cricket Association (BCA), were first to help Martin after his wife Khyati wrote a letter to CEO Rahul Johri, requesting the board for financial assistance.

Widespread media reports of Martin's condition saw the cricketing community coming together to help Martin during the testing time. His wife said that the financial assistance was received from various sources. She added that more money will be required in the coming days.

“There are people who donated big and there were some who donated small depending upon their capacity. I got help from Indian cricketers, BCCI, Baroda Cricket Association and even Chennai Super Kings but I will be needing more financial assistance in the coming days as chances are that Jacob will be in hospital for two more months," Khyati said.

A sum of around Rs 16 lakh as assistance has been collected from several quarters, according to reports, while the hospital expenses incurred so far have been more than Rs 15 lakh and are expected to increase.

Former BCCI and BCA secretary Sanjay Patel was one of the first to provide help to Martin and he sought aid from various national and state players for Martin.

Former India cricketers including Sourav Ganguly, Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel, Irfan and Yusuf Pathan and Ashish Nehra have also lent support to Martin. All-rounder Krunal Pandya, reportedly, had also come forward in support of Martin, handing his wife a blank cheque.