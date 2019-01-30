First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NEP in UAE | 3rd ODI Jan 28, 2019
UAE Vs NEP
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 4 wickets
IND in NZ | 3rd ODI Jan 28, 2019
NZ Vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 31, 2019
NZ vs IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
The Wisden Trophy Jan 31, 2019
WI vs ENG
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former Indian cricketer Jacob Martin out of ICU after financial assistance from cricketing community

Former India cricketer Jacob Martin, who met with a serious road accident in December, is now out of danger and has been moved to general ward after spending nearly a month in Intensive Care Unit

FirstCricket Staff, Jan 30, 2019 15:27:34 IST

Former India cricketer Jacob Martin, who met with a serious road accident in December, is now out of danger and has been moved to general ward after spending nearly a month in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), according to a report in the Indian Express.

Martin was in a critical condition after suffering several injuries to his lung and liver in the accident and had to resort to life support system.

His family went through a financial crunch due to the increasing expenses on his recovery. The BCCI and his state team, Baroda Cricket Association (BCA), were first to help Martin after his wife Khyati wrote a letter to CEO Rahul Johri, requesting the board for financial assistance.

File image of Jacob Martin. Reuters

File image of Jacob Martin. Reuters

Widespread media reports of Martin's condition saw the cricketing community coming together to help Martin during the testing time.  His wife said that the financial assistance was received from various sources. She added that more money will be required in the coming days.

“There are people who donated big and there were some who donated small depending upon their capacity. I got help from Indian cricketers, BCCI, Baroda Cricket Association and even Chennai Super Kings but I will be needing more financial assistance in the coming days as chances are that Jacob will be in hospital for two more months," Khyati said.

A sum of around Rs 16 lakh as assistance has been collected from several quarters, according to reports, while the hospital expenses incurred so far have been more than Rs 15 lakh and are expected to increase.

Former BCCI and BCA secretary Sanjay Patel was one of the first to provide help to Martin and he sought aid from various national and state players for Martin.

Former India cricketers including Sourav Ganguly, Zaheer Khan, Munaf Patel, Irfan and Yusuf Pathan and Ashish Nehra have also lent support to Martin. All-rounder Krunal Pandya, reportedly, had also come forward in support of Martin, handing his wife a blank cheque.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 15:29:31 IST

Tags : Ashish Nehra, Baroda Cricket Association, BCCI, Cricket, Irfan Pathan, Jacob Martin, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Patel, Sourav Ganguly, SportsTracker, Zaheer Khan

Also See



fp-mobile


Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
6 Sri Lanka 4103 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7937 124
3 New Zealand 5402 110
4 South Africa 5393 110
5 Pakistan 4812 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5298 126
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3266 117
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2940 113
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all