First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 6 Sep 23, 2019
NAM vs PNG
Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 27 runs
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 5 Sep 22, 2019
PNG vs NAM
Namibia beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
SL in PAK Sep 27, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
SL in PAK Sep 29, 2019
PAK vs SL
National Stadium, Karachi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Former India wicket-keeper Nayan Mongia demands remuneration from Baroda Cricket Association for mentoring junior teams

Former India stumper Nayan Mongia on Wednesday demanded remuneration from the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) for the services he had rendered as the mentor of its junior teams.

Press Trust of India, Sep 25, 2019 21:24:23 IST

Vadodara: Former India stumper Nayan Mongia on Wednesday demanded remuneration from the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) for the services he had rendered as the mentor of its junior teams.

Former India wicket-keeper Nayan Mongia demands remuneration from Baroda Cricket Association for mentoring junior teams

Representative photo. Getty Images

Holding a press conference at Vadodara, Mongia said he took up the assignment at the request of outgoing BCA president Pranav Amin, former national selector Kiran More and Rakesh Patel.

"As a professional, it is my right to demand payment for rendering my services," Mongia said.

"When I demanded payment, Amin declined citing one or the other reason," he alleged.

BCA officials were not immediately available for comment on Mongia's demand.

Mongia, who played 44 Tests and 140 ODIs for India, refuted the allegations leveled by Amin, who is seeking re-election as BCA chief in the election scheduled for Friday.

Amin, in a press conference on Tuesday, had alleged that Mongia, when he was mentor of Baroda Under-16 and Under- 19 teams, functioned like a dictator.

Mongia said he had brought it to the BCA's notice the poor condition of the ground where junior cricketers trained, as well as the lack of infrastructure for them.

Updated Date: Sep 25, 2019 21:24:23 IST

Tags : Baroda, Baroda Cricket Association, BCA, Cricket, Cricket In India, Kiran More, Nayan Mongia, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all