Former India spinner Sunil Joshi appointed BCCI's chairman of selectors; ex-pacer Harvinder Singh also added to five-member panel
Former India spinner Sunil Joshi was on Wednesday named chairman of the national selection panel by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which also picked ex-pacer Harvinder Singh for a place in the five-member group.
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 PAKW Vs THAW Match Abandoned
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 4 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SLW Vs BANW Sri Lanka Women beat Bangladesh Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs WIW England Women beat West Indies Women by 46 runs
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 HK Vs SIN Singapore beat Hong Kong by 16 runs
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 THA Vs NEP Nepal beat Thailand by 9 wickets
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 4 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 2 T20I Series, 2020 SL vs WI - Mar 4th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 6th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 AFG vs IRE - Mar 6th, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 5th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW vs AUSW - Mar 5th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 TBC vs TBC - Mar 8th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE updates: Japan reiterates plan to host Tokyo Olympics on schedule as coronavirus cases cross 1,000
-
On Super Tuesday, Joe Biden wins eight States on strength of Black voters, but Bernie Sanders clinches California
-
Air India privatisation: Govt permits NRIs to own up to 100% stake in ailing national carrier; measure not in violation of SOEC norms
-
With Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj, YRF sets a diverse slate for 50th year
-
MP BJP chief dismisses claims about 'poaching' 8 Cong MLAs to Haryana hotel, after Digvijaya Singh alleges efforts underway to topple Kamal Nath govt
-
Delhi violence aftermath: Muslims change their names, avoid Islamic greetings, do away with hijab to stay safe
-
'How can you be an artiste and not reflect the times?' The inside story of Arivu's fight against oppression
-
From Bonn to Vienna: In Search of Ludwig van Beethoven on his 250th birthday
-
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Host City Contract' gives IOC a lot of leeway to cancel Games as coronavirus casts shadow
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5211
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3959
|110
|3
|Australia
|4320
|108
|4
|England
|5253
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5602
|112
|5
|Australia
|5915
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|7815
|269
|3
|England
|6407
|267
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|6220
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Mumbai: Former India spinner Sunil Joshi was on Wednesday named chairman of the national selection panel by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which also picked ex-pacer Harvinder Singh in the five-member group.
File Image of former Indian spinner Sunil Joshi. Getty Images
The CAC, comprising Madan Lal, R P Singh and Sulakshana Naik, named the two selectors. Joshi replaces MSK Prasad (South Zone), who had an extended run after completing his four-year tenure.
"The committee recommended Mr Sunil Joshi for the role of Chairman of the senior men's selection committee," read a statement from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.
In an unprecedented decision, the BCCI said the CAC will review the panel's performance after one year and "make recommendations" accordingly.
Harvinder was chosen from central zone and replaces Gagan Khoda in the panel.
The existing members of the selection panel are Jatain Paranjpe (West), Devang Gandhi (East) and Sarandeep Singh (North).
"We have picked the best guys for the job. We picked them (Joshi and Harvinder) because they were clear in their views," Lal told PTI.
Specifically on Joshi, Lal said: "We liked his straight-forward attitude. He is experienced also (having been part of the Bangladesh support staff)".
The CAC had shortlisted five candidates for interviews -- Joshi, Harvinder, Venkatesh Prasad, Rajesh Chauhan and L S Sivaramakrishnan -- from a list of 40 applicants.
The likes of Ajit Agarkar and Nayan Mongia did not even make the short-list but the former will be back in contention after Paranjpe's term ends in September along with Gandhi and Sarandeep.
Joshi's selection from South Zone and Harvinder getting picked from Central Zone also shows that the Board has stuck with the zonal policy.
Their predecessors, Prasad and Khoda, who were appointed back in 2015 and given an extension last November.
The 49-year-old Joshi played 15 Tests and 69 ODIs between 1996 and 2001, taking 41 and 69 wickets respectively.
Harvinder, who is 42, represented India in three Tests and 16 ODIs between 1998 and 2001, taking four and 24 scalps respectively.
The playing credentials of the Prasad-led panel were often questioned and this time too, the CAC decided to pick Joshi and Harvinder over more experienced candidates.
In the media interaction held after the announcement, Lal said the BCCI office-bearers, including president Sourav Ganguly, gave the CAC a free hand in choosing the candidates.
"Ganguly did not even say a word," added Lal.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Mar 04, 2020 17:51:48 IST
Also See
BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee to shortlist candidates for selectors' job on 3 March
Venkatesh Prasad, L Sivaramakrishnan among shortlisted candidates for BCCI selection committee posts
Next Asia Cup to be played in United Arab Emirates, India and Pakistan to participate, says BCCI president Sourav Ganguly