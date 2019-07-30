Former India spinner Anil Kumble says England skipper Eoin Morgan would impact the way Ireland look at cricket
Ireland-born Morgan will be playing for the Dublin Chiefs in the upcoming Euro T20 Slam. There will be six teams in the tournament, two each based in Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
Dubai: England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will be playing in the Euro T20 Slam and former India spinner Anil Kumble feels that Morgan will certainly impact the way Irish look at cricket.
Ireland-born Morgan will be playing for the Dublin Chiefs in the tournament. There will be six teams in the tournament, two each based in Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands.
File image of England captain Eoin Morgan. AP
"The captain of England (Eoin Morgan) who lifted the (ICC Cricket) World Cup is from Ireland and that will certainly impact the way the Irish will look at playing the sport. We know that Ireland now has Test status; Scotland has beaten England recently in an ODI (One-Day International) and the Netherlands have done that as well at a world event," said Kumble.
Kumble is the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Committee and will be accompanied by fellow former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, Pakistan's all-rounder Wasim Akram and Australian Dean Jones as advisers for the inaugural ICC-approved tournament.
Kumble is delighted to be a part of the advisory group. "So, it's nice for me to be a part of the advisory group and try to contribute for the good of cricket," he said.
Kumble also feels that it will be an opportunity for the icon players to play in the countries they have not played before.
"In any league, and in any sport, you need icon players to be a part of it; and I'm really glad that some world-class T20 players are taking part in the Euro T20 Slam."
"For the icon players, it will be an opportunity to play in these countries where they probably haven't played before; and for the local talent, it will be wonderful to rub shoulders with world-class players, exchange ideas and learn from them," Kumble said.
The tournament will take place from 30 August to 22 September.
Updated Date:
Jul 30, 2019 21:14:43 IST
Also See
England's Eoin Morgan unsure over tenure as white-ball captain following World Cup victory over New Zealand
England vs Ireland: Hosts' skipper Joe Root pleased with his team's performance under pressure in hard-fought Test win
England vs Ireland: Joe Root urges his players to 'lay down marker' for Ashes in upcoming one-off Test match