BAN in SL | 2nd ODI Jul 28, 2019
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 10 Jul 28, 2019
SIN vs NEP
Singapore beat Nepal by 82 runs
BAN in SL Jul 31, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
The Ashes Aug 01, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Asian News International, Jul 30, 2019 21:14:43 IST

Dubai: England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan will be playing in the Euro T20 Slam and former India spinner Anil Kumble feels that Morgan will certainly impact the way Irish look at cricket.

Ireland-born Morgan will be playing for the Dublin Chiefs in the tournament. There will be six teams in the tournament, two each based in Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands.

Former India spinner Anil Kumble says England skipper Eoin Morgan would impact the way Ireland look at cricket

File image of England captain Eoin Morgan. AP

"The captain of England (Eoin Morgan) who lifted the (ICC Cricket) World Cup is from Ireland and that will certainly impact the way the Irish will look at playing the sport. We know that Ireland now has Test status; Scotland has beaten England recently in an ODI (One-Day International) and the Netherlands have done that as well at a world event," said Kumble.

Kumble is the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Committee and will be accompanied by fellow former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar, Pakistan's all-rounder Wasim Akram and Australian Dean Jones as advisers for the inaugural ICC-approved tournament.

Kumble is delighted to be a part of the advisory group. "So, it's nice for me to be a part of the advisory group and try to contribute for the good of cricket," he said.

Kumble also feels that it will be an opportunity for the icon players to play in the countries they have not played before.

"In any league, and in any sport, you need icon players to be a part of it; and I'm really glad that some world-class T20 players are taking part in the Euro T20 Slam."

"For the icon players, it will be an opportunity to play in these countries where they probably haven't played before; and for the local talent, it will be wonderful to rub shoulders with world-class players, exchange ideas and learn from them," Kumble said.

The tournament will take place from 30 August to 22 September.

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

